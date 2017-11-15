God’s Relationship with His Creation

The Bible is known to be the most-read book in the world based on the number of copies sold over the last fifty years. However, most of these copies don’t end up being read very often and gather dust in coffee tables and bookshelves. Gentle Rain: God’s Amazing Love for You and Me, written by Nancy B. Velasco, shows everyone that the Bible is no ordinary book. It is a love letter from God.



Nancy B. Velasco aims to encourage readers to build a relationship with God by introducing His love into their lives. She seeks to “create a thirst for God’s presence, a hunger for the Bible, a desire for a deep relationship with Him, and promote understanding that we never have to walk alone.”



She hopes to clear up misconstrued notions of God as a cruel god, one who watches His people like a hawk and smite them when they sin. Gentle Rain reminds us that God created us out of love and that the Holy Spirit, also known as Living Water, is there to guide us.



Readers of all ages are sure to enjoy this book, which is especially written for people going through life transitions.





Gentle Rain: God’s Amazing Love for You and Me

Written by Nancy B. Velasco

Kindle | $9.95

Paperback | $17.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Nancy B. Velasco actively serves, ministers, and works in her local church for many areas. She intercedes for people in her community and for the nations. She holds an MSEd degree in education and teaches children and adults. She does consulting in the community and also enjoys writing. She believes she is called to teach, coach, and serve.



More information about the author and her work at www.nbvelasco.com. You can also visit her Facebook page or drop her a message at nancy@nbvelasco.com .

