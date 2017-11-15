BNY Mellon Takes Home Two Prestigious Honors at Custody Risk Global Awards

BNY Mellon was named “Custodian of the Year” in the United States during the Custody Risk Global Awards annual ceremony in London. In addition, the BNY Mellon Eagle Investment Systems division was recognized as the “Asset Servicing Technology Vendor of the Year.” The awards – produced in association with Risk.net – aim to identify the best custodians and fund administrators in Europe, Americas and Asia as well as the best organizations globally among a number of categories.

“We are honored to receive this award and very gratified to see the hard work of the entire asset servicing team recognized for their contributions to excellence in our industry,” said Dan Smith, head of BNY Mellon’s asset serving business in the Americas. "This recognition is a testament to the quality of custody solutions BNY Mellon is providing to its clients.”

The Asset Servicing Technology Vendor of the Year award is the latest recognition in a series of awards for BNY Mellon Eagle Investment Systems, having recently received honors at the Africa Service Provider Awards and the WealthBriefing GCC Region Awards. The prestigious industry award highlights the group’s efforts to increase efficiency, reliability and scalability for its global client base.

“Being recognized with this honor is a testament to our entire global team,” said Mal Cullen, Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Investment Systems. “It reflects the collaboration between Eagle and our clients that enables the creation and delivery of world class solutions for data management, investment accounting, and performance measurement.”

