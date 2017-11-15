A Fun Way to Teach Caution

The book contains instructions, presented by Officer Tony, on how to ensure safety when walking on a sidewalk, riding a bike, and swimming in the summer and calling 911 during an emergency. Through Officer Tony and the colorful illustrations, children can now better recognize precautionary measures.

Parents can now easily take initial steps to safeguard their kids at a very young age with the help of a friendly fictional policeman, Officer Tony. Author Donna Fantacone and illustrator Francesca Leipzig Picone have collaborated in writing a children’s book about safety, Officer Tony Says, “Be Careful.”

The book contains instructions, presented by Officer Tony, on how to ensure safety when walking on a sidewalk, riding a bike, and swimming in the summer and calling 911 during an emergency. Through Officer Tony and the colorful illustrations, children can now better recognize precautionary measures. Officer Tony also serves as a representative of police officials willing to help children.

Amazon customer Robin Leigh Morgan says, “[The] book has done a wonderful job through its illustrations and easy to understand language for its extremely young readers in instilling the important message it has been created to convey.”

Officer Tony Says, “Be Careful” was displayed in LitFire Publishing’s booth during the 69th Frankfurt Book Fair from October 11 to 15, 2017. Know more about the book on the author’s website, www.officertonysaysbecareful.com.







Officer Tony Says, “Be Careful”

Written by Donna Fantacone

Paperback | $14.95

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Donna Fantacone, a corporate safety officer for over twenty years, has a bachelor’s degree in English from William Paterson University. She has several certifications from American Red Cross, including advanced lifesaving, CPR, AED, first aid, and children’s first aid. Officer Tony Says, “Be Careful” is a tribute to her father, Anthony Fantacone, a retired police officer and detective.





About the Illustrator

Francesca Leipzig Picone is a graphic designer, photographer, and muralist. She has a degree in graphic design from Kutztown University.