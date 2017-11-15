Plight of Immigrants Highlighted in Debut Fiction Novel

The title literally means “Have pity on us” in Latin. The book discusses in detail several themes, which include human trafficking, immigration, survival, and even romance. It follows the life of the Bobanikov family as they make their way to a foreign land, in search of better opportunities.

Author Claude Pierre-Jerome takes comfort in the simple truth that we are all foreigners on earth. This is the overarching message of his debut novel, Miserere Nobis.

The title literally means “Have pity on us” in Latin. The book discusses in detail several themes, which include human trafficking, immigration, survival, and even romance. It follows the life of the Bobanikov family as they make their way to a foreign land, in search of better opportunities. The youngest daughter, Hadrianna, was the most idealistic in the family, driven by her dream to someday raise a family far away from the troubles of their small town in Ukraine.

Pierre-Jerome said that the novel have could easily been titled The Foreigners, but he ultimately decided that it was not able to encapsulate the spirit of the narrative.

“The author has a knack for describing his characters with deep human insight. I have met all his characters in my life, everyone from the naive/desperate sister, to the mean, corrupt border official and the snake-in-the-grass Rana. This book marks a dazzling debut for a first time fiction author,” writes an Amazon customer who gave the book five stars. Another Amazon customer liked the book’s sense of humor and the author’s ability to engage the reader.



Miserere Nobis: Have Mercy on Us

Written by Claude Pierre-Jerome

Paperback | $23.95

Hardcover | $34.99

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Claude Pierre-Jerome is an accomplished doctor and academician. He has authored several articles and helped write several radiology books. Pierre-Jerome practices medicine and teaches radiology at Sahlgrenska University in Sweden and at Emory University School of Medicine in the United States.