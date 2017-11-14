Life after a Near-Death Experience

For the author, near-death experiences are spiritual and cannot be purely accounted by or explained through religion or science. It stands as a different category in itself, which Katin labels the “category of love.”

There are certain encounters that reshape and change a person’s perspective radically. For author Ken Katin, it was going through a near-death experience (NDE). The event prompted a paradigm shift, giving him a new sense of appreciation for life. The event became an inspiration that motivated him to write poetry, articles, and a book entitled In the Presence of Unconditional Love.

Katin believes that “love is the key ingredient of a near death experience.” That is why he makes sure that his writing tone is always hopeful and positive.

For the author, near-death experiences are spiritual and cannot be purely accounted by or explained through religion or science. It stands as a different category in itself, which Katin labels the “category of love.”

The book is divided into six parts. The first part is a self-help guide that explains the principles behind near-death experiences. The second section explores the spiritual nature of near-death experience, while the third discusses NDEs from a scientific perspective. The fourth is a compilation of stories of near-death experiences from different people whom the author interviewed. The fifth section discusses the author’s personal interpretations of near-death experience, and the sixth section shares self-help tools and affirmations that promote self-love.

In the Presence of Unconditional Love was featured in LitFire Publishing’s booth during Frankfurt Book Fair from October 11 to 15 of this year. The book fair was attended by more than two hundred thousand book enthusiasts from all over the world.





In the Presence of Unconditional Love

Understanding the Near Death Experience

Written by Ken Katin

Paperback | $16.95

Kindle | $9.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Ken Katin worked with media publications, books, and advertising for most of his life. His near-death experience changed his life, which prompted him to write poems, articles, and a book entitled In the Presence of Unconditional Love. He attended Tulsa University and now lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma.