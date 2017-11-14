Speaker and Author Promotes Personal Responsibility as Major Key to Success

I Am Responsible is a short treatise on personal responsibility, told in the first person, that seeks to inspire and strengthen the resolve of achievers, and especially young achievers—to send a clear message: get rid of the negative, self-defeating way of thinking that keeps you from accomplishing your goals!

What is a responsible person? Motivational speaker and author Murdock “Doc” Gibbs’s book, I Am Responsible: The Road to a Better You, stresses the role of personal responsibility in achieving success.

I Am Responsible is based on the author’s observations and reflections on the decisions we make in life. Without apology, Gibbs clearly attacks these success-stealers: blaming others and making excuses. He says that to win life’s race, people have to be honest with themselves and positively and persistently apply their talents to reach their goals.

Through timely illustrations and poignant phrases, readers are encouraged to think about each page of inspiration and motivation. I Am Responsible is a short treatise on personal responsibility, told in the first person, that seeks to inspire and strengthen the resolve of achievers, and especially young achievers—to send a clear message: get rid of the negative, self-defeating way of thinking that keeps you from accomplishing your goals!

I Am Responsible: The Road to a Better You was featured during Frankfurt Book Fair from October 11 to 15 of this year at Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Almost 300,000 visitors from over 125 countries participated in this annual event.





I Am Responsible: The Road to A Better You

Written by Murdock “Doc” Gibbs

Illustrated by Carol Orsburn

Paperback | $9.99

Hardcover | $21.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Murdock “Doc” Gibbs was born in Tuskegee, Alabama. He graduated from Ambassador University and Brandeis University. He is an entertainer, recording artist, songwriter, speaker, and author. He is also active with his local church, serving as an elder and music minister. He and his wife Vera reside in Coppell, Texas. Catch him in his performances at www.docgibbsentertainment.com/where-doc-is-playing.html.



More information about the author and his work is available at www.nationalcenter.org/bios/P21Speakers_Gibbs.html.