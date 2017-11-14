NeuroReset Inc. excitedly awaits their appearance on Dragons’ Den on November 23, 2017

"We are eager for everyone to see our appearance on Dragons’ Den and introduce the rest of the country to what our devices can do to improve balance, strength, and control while enhancing quality of life."

NeuroReset Inc., an innovative developer and supplier of Neuro Connect™ wearable technology, is excited to announce that they will showcase their devices on the November 23, 2017 episode of Dragons’ Den.

Dragons’ Den is one of the most popular television programs on air today, and it has had a profound, unique imprint on Canadian culture and the aspirations of Canadians everywhere. In fact, many of those who participate on the show remark they drew their inspiration for starting a business from the show.

Neuro Connect™ is a lifestyle enhancement technology that optimizes muscle and joint function, improves balance, and lessens the likelihood of injury caused by regularly daily activities through subtle energy patterns that wake up sensory nerve receptors.

“So many people have already benefitted from the Neuro Connect™ wearable technology,” said Dr. Mark Metus, founder and president of NeuroReset Inc. “We are eager for everyone to see our appearance on Dragons’ Den and introduce the rest of the country to what our devices can do to improve balance, strength, and control while enhancing quality of life.”

Mark your calendar for November 23, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. and tune in to Dragons’ Den to see NeuroReset Inc. make their highly anticipated appearance. For more information about Neuro Connect™ devices or NeuroReset Inc.’s upcoming spot on one of Canada’s most popular television shows, contact NeuroReset Inc. today.

About NeuroReset Inc.

Designed to optimize balance, control, and strength, Neuro Connect™ by NeuroReset Inc. is a wearable technology that has made a difference in the lives of many. These devices help muscles and joints function properly through subtle energy patterns that ensure the brain responds as it should, neuropathways open, and the function of the joints and muscles normalize.