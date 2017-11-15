EMLab P&K Enhances LabServe® Mobile App with Digital Chain of Custody for iPhone and iPad

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) laboratory in North America, announces its newest release of the LabServe® Mobile app on iPhone and iPad devices. EMLab P&K’s LabServe® Mobile iOS app for both the iPhone and iPad now provides clients the ability to electronically fill out their chain of custody (COC) and submit directly to the laboratory; along with the additional feature of being able to create and save COC templates.



With the new features of the iPhone app, clients have additional abilities, allowing them to control the information that is entered, add samples and notes, create a COC template for multiple projects and then send the digital COC directly to the laboratory. Clients who use the COC template feature will save time when entering samples for regular environmental monitoring or for projects with similar types of samples.



“When considering the next iteration of the LabServe® Mobile app, we turned to our clients to help us determine what features they would find most valuable. Our latest release of EMLab P&K’s iOS app has incorporated what is of highest priority to them,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “We are happy to provide our clients with direct access to LabServe®, the IAQ industry’s best-in-class data management system, with upgraded features that keep clients up to date at all times.”



EMLab P&K’s iOS app makes it easy and convenient for clients to access environmental laboratory results wherever they are. With the app, clients can use their iOS devices to perform essential tasks including:

1) Receiving notification when a project has been received and instant alerts when reports are available,

2) Reviewing all project documents, 3) Creating COC templates, and then completing and sending COCs electronically, 4) Selecting services, desired turnaround times, and reporting due dates, 5) Accessing address, directions, and accreditation certificates for each of EMLab P&K’s lab locations, 6) Contacting their dedicated EMLab P&K Project Manager, 7) Accessing EMLab P&K’s IAQ Pocket Reference Guide, and 8) Browsing EMLab P&K’s fungal glossary/library.



Learn more about EMLab P&K’s LabServe® Mobile app at https://www.emlab.com/mobile



About EMLab P&K

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company, is the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America with over 60 service and drop-off locations across the United States. EMLab P&K specializes in analyzing air and surface samples to identify mold, bacteria, asbestos and allergens. EMLab P&K also offers USP 797 testing, PCR testing, radon analysis, and materials testing. EMLab P&K has an extensive list of accreditations and certifications from leading organizations and government agencies including: AIHA-LAP, LLC, NVLAP, CA-ELAP, Texas DSHS and other state licensing and certification programs. For more information, visit the company website at https://www.emlab.com or call 866-888-6653.

