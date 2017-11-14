Myron Heavin Wakes Readers for Sunday Rest

Being so tenacious and incessant to discuss creation type issues based on the creation of the world, Myron Heavin came up with interesting Christian books that explain things comprehensively and truthfully in the same way as science. From his MA thesis, his books together with this one entitled “The Seventh Day: Can you Enter This Blessed and Sanctified Day?” have enunciated and awaken readers to the simple joys of life that are actually necessary for their daily dealings as well. As Heavin stated: “We need to reach our youth and promote scripture as the inspired Word of God; for it truly is, showing the world how scripture was good in this modern age.”



“The Seventh Day: Can You Enter This Blessed and Sanctified Day?” refers to the seventh day as the “perfect” day when all the work has been done and the day where people, after the work of the creation, continue to live. This book is specifically intended for individual and group studies. Resting is not being in idle but in continuing to move for “refreshments” as apparent in the discussion questions highlighted in this book. When the “perfect” day is realized, how great life would be. And that’s how the scripture appeals to the modern age.



Book copies are available at Amazon, Xulon Press and other online book retailers.



The Seventh Day: Can you Enter This Blessed and Sanctified Day?

Written by - Myron Heavin

Published by Xulon Press

Published date: July 27, 2012

Paperback price: $12.49



About the Author

Myron G. Heavin graduated from Purdue University with a BS in aeronautical engineering, and has a BA in biblical and theological studies from Talbot Theological Seminary, and is currently enrolled in Christian Apologetics MA studies at Biola University. After fifty years as an engineer for the Boeing Company, Heavin retired and continues teaching and leading seven different Bible studies. Heavin and his wife Sharyl, have been married over fifty years, have three grown children, and make their home in Lompoc, CA.

