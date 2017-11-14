Playing Featured Slots Earns Tickets for $1000 Raffle Draw this Weekend at Intertops Poker & Juicy Stakes  

This weekend, Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes players that play featured games will earn raffle tickets for a draw for $1000 in prizes. November 17-19, players will get one raffle ticket for every $6 in wagers on five of its most popular slot games: Charms & Clovers, Fruit Zen, Sugar Pop, Greedy Goblins and More Gold Diggin.



Known all over the world for their popular poker rooms, Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes also offer a selection of casino games from Betsoft, Worldmatch and Lucktap. The most popular Betsoft games are featured in this raffle.



The first prize is $400. The holder of the second randomly drawn ticket will get $250. The third place ticket wins $200. The forth and fifth place tickets will receive $100 and $50 respectively. All prizes from the raffle promotion must be rolled over at least once before withdrawal.



All winners will be randomly drawn on November 20th. Players can improve their chances of winning by playing more and acquiring more tickets.



BetSoft is known for its colourful, big screen, high resolution graphics and stunning images.



Charms & Clovers is an Irish-themed 6-reel, 40-payline video slot with 4 special bonus games, a three-tiered progressive jackpot and a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.



The images and music in Fruit Zen may be serene, but with an expanding Wild that increases winning combinations this is a game filled with spine-tingling excitement.



In Sugar Pop, mouth-watering candy pops when three or more of a matching color touch. New candies fall into place to create more possible winning combinations.



Greedy Goblins has Cascading Gold Coins, a sticky Wild and a Greedy Jackpot.



Exlpoding symbols in More Gold Diggin award free spins and up to 5X multipliers.



