California Residents Learn About Indoor Sewer Gas Exposure Hazards and Testing Solutions

At one time or another most people have walked into a home or building and recognized the unpleasant odors associated with sewer gas. Exposure to sewer gas is a concern due to its offensive odor, health effects associated with breathing toxic gases and potential asphyxiation concerns in extreme circumstances. In high concentrations it can also create explosion hazards and even if only present in low concentrations, could significantly impact property values.

Sewer gas is a complex mixture of toxic and nontoxic gases that can be present at varying levels depending upon the source and other factors. It is formed during the decay of household and industrial waste. Highly toxic components of sewer gas include hydrogen sulfide and ammonia. Sewer gas also contains methane, carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrous oxides. Fumes from chlorine bleaches, industrial solvents and gasoline are also sometimes present in municipal and privately owned sewage treatment systems.

Fortunately, there are steps people can take to help prevent exposure to sewer gas. They include flushing floor and sink drains and other plumbing fixtures with water to prevent the traps in the pipes from drying out and inspecting plumbing vents for any signs of blockage or cracks. These exhaust vents should not be located too closely to any air intakes or windows used for ventilation.

“Residents of California who suspect they may be exposed to sewer gas in their home, school or business can turn to the indoor air quality professionals at LA Testing,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “Our laboratories in California offer comprehensive analytical services, sampling supplies and access to real-time air monitoring equipment. If test results indicate the presence of sewer gas, corrective actions can then be implemented to eliminate the problem.”

LA Testing has sponsored an educational video about exposure concerns to sewer gas that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/ogocSVm4nps.

To learn more about sewer gas or other indoor air quality (IAQ), environmental or occupational testing services, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794.

About LA Testing

LA Testing is California’s leading laboratory for indoor air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash and smoke damage, particulates and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the general public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA LAP LLC., AIHA ELLAP, AIHA EMLAP and AIHA IHLAP, CDC Elite, NVLAP, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including South Pasadena, Huntington Beach, San Leandro and San Diego.