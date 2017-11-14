Thales and Emirates Aviation University to initiate a new partnership

We are proud to partner with Emirates Aviation University to collaborate on educational opportunities that will define the future within the aerospace and aviation industry. This new alliance will shape endless opportunities and careers for the generations to come. Our new partnership continues to solidify our commitment to the United Arab Emirates and to Emirates Group. Bernard Roux, Thales Vice President, Country Director for the United Arab Emirates

Key Points

Thales and Emirates Aviation University sign a Memorandum of Understanding initiating a new partnership to explore areas of cooperation in the aviation field.

This agreement strengthens the Thales presence within the UAE and will bring cutting-edge expertise to Emirates Aviation University students.

Thales is one of world’s leading solutions providers in the aerospace industry, with a proven track record in operational training to customers worldwide. Emirates Aviation University is the ideal launch-pad for careers in management and the technical spheres of aviation. Together, Thales and Emirates Aviation University make the ideal partners in this venture.

This new collaboration between Thales and Emirates Aviation University will start with joint educational programmes, research and development activities and graduate internships.

This initiative is linked with Thales’s commitment to share knowledge, strengthen its presence in the UAE and aims to bring cutting-edge expertise to Emirates Aviation University students in the continuously growing field of aviation and transportation. This agreement underpins the strengthening of the partnership between Thales and Emirates group, began last year when Emirates Airlines and Thales InFlyt Experience joined forces to create the future of in-flight entertainment and connectivity.

“We are pleased to start our collaboration between Emirates Aviation University and Thales to develop world-class educational and development programmes for our students. We are committed to providing our students with the latest developments in the ever-changing aviation industry and we look forward to benefitting from all technologies that Thales has to offer.”

Dr. Ahmad Al Ali, Vice Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University