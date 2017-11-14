Elementary School Students and Teachers Moved Due to Mold Contamination

In October, the NBC affiliate in Philadelphia broadcasted a story about the temporary closure of an elementary school in New Jersey. The school will reportedly be closed for months to allow for mold removal. Children who attend the school are being taught at other facilities until the job is complete.

According to the station’s report, mold was discovered on ceiling tiles, lockers and throughout classrooms. Parents of students have voiced concerns about health issues and some have suggested all schools in the district should be tested for mold.

Mold is known to produce allergens, irritants, and in some cases, potentially toxic substances known as mycotoxins. Inhaling and touching mold may cause an allergic reaction in some sensitive individuals. Both dead and alive mold can cause these allergic reactions and they can be immediate or delayed. Allergic responses may include hay fever-like symptoms such as headache, sneezing, runny nose, red eyes and skin rashes. Repeated or a single exposure to mold, mold spores or mold fragments may cause non-sensitive individuals to become sensitive to mold. Repeated exposures have the potential to increase this sensitivity.

“For those who are vulnerable to an asthma attack, exposure to elevated levels of mold can trigger an attack in some people,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Breathing mold may even cause hypersensitivity pneumonitis or HP, a condition that often resembles bacterial pneumonia. Exposure to some types of mold can even result in opportunistic infections in people that have a weakened or suppressed immune system.”

