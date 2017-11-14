ADNOC to Launch New Crude Blend as Part of Strategy to Maximise Value from its Operations

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has announced plans to launch ‘Umm Lulu Crude Oil’, a new crude blend produced from its Umm Lulu and SARB fields, operated by ADNOC Offshore.

Umm Lulu Crude Oil, which has an expected API density of around 39 degrees and sulphur content of around 0.7 percent weight per cent, is a light crude, rich in light middle distillates with a low sulphur and metal content. The first exports of Umm Lulu Crude Oil are anticipated in Q1 2018, and production will increase gradually over the coming five-year period.

Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, ADNOC’s Marketing, Sales and Trading Director, said: “In line with ADNOC’s 2030 strategy and five-year business plan, we are constantly seeking ways to maximise the value of our resources and increase profitability. Blending of the Umm Lulu and SARB crudes will improve production, storage, and export flexibility, while also providing our customers with greater choice.”

The Umm Lulu super complex is one of the largest super complexes to be installed offshore Abu Dhabi and will be one of the largest offshore oil and gas complexes in the Middle East. The first oil from the Umm Lulu Phase-1 was produced in October 2014.

As part of the Satah Al-Razboot (SARB) Full Field Development Project, two artificial islands, SARB North and SARB South, have been constructed on the northwest coast of Abu Dhabi and drilling operations are underway. Processing, storage and export of Umm Lulu and Sarb crudes will be from Zirku island.

Umm Lulu Crude Oil joins the ADNOC crude family which includes the onshore grade Murban and offshore grades Das Crude and Upper Zakum.

In line with its 2030 Strategy and five-year business plan, ADNOC is on track to increase its total crude oil production capacity to 3.5m bpd by the end of 2018.