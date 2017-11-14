Arkansas food security and nutrition gets boost from 120,000-pound Cargill turkey donation to local food banks

This holiday season, Cargill is working with three Arkansas food banks to provide local families with their Thanksgiving turkey. The donation of 120,000 pounds of whole Honeysuckle White® turkeys will serve well over 100,000 people and will be distributed to families by the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, the Arkansas Food Bank and the River Valley Regional Food Bank.

“This community is home for 1,200 Cargill employees and we are proud to help ensure our neighbors have access to safe, nutritious and quality turkey this holiday season,” said Shane Acosta, general manager of Cargill’s Springdale turkey complex.

Each food bank will receive approximately 40,000 pounds of Honeysuckle White® turkey. Combined, these three food banks provide nutritional support, including distribution of food products through agency partners, to residents across Northwest, West Central, Central and Southern Arkansas.

“With the holidays fast approaching, our food bank’s agencies – our Hunger Heroes, as we call them – will be able to provide these turkeys for families in need to enjoy a great Thanksgiving meal and support our mission to leave no person hungry,” said Mike Ichniowski, director, River Valley Regional Food Bank. “Cargill is always there for us and for those we serve.”

According to Feeding America, Arkansas ranks second to last in the nation for overall access to healthy food. One in six Arkansans struggles with hunger, compared to the national average of one in eight people. For children, it is one in four facing hunger issues in Arkansas.

“At this time of year, the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is especially thankful for partners like Cargill. Cargill supports our efforts with product donations throughout the year and this donation of turkeys will continue to make a meaningful impact in our community,” said Kent Eikenberry, president and CEO, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. “There are more than 71,000 people in Northwest Arkansas that lack access to enough food. With Cargill’s support, they will be able to enjoy a meal this holiday season.”

Cargill’s Springdale facility was established in 1965. In the last five years, the facility has donated more than one million pounds of turkey products during the holiday season helping those in need in our surrounding communities.

“For so many Arkansans, putting a holiday meal on the table is an important part of their family tradition,” said Rhonda Sanders, CEO, Arkansas Food Bank. “With one in four in our service area struggling with hunger, Cargill’s generous gift of turkeys this holiday season will ensure that our neighbors in need can enjoy a holiday meal with their families.”

Food banks receiving turkeys are members of the Feeding America network. As a global company, Cargill works with partners in 18 countries to address hunger, food waste, food safety and other issues around the world. This helps achieve the company’s purpose to nourish the world in safe, responsible and sustainable way. Cargill’s partnership with Feeding America helps advance innovative local food sourcing models, while also increasing access to nutritious food and supporting community health and nutrition programs.

Cargill provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services to the world. Together with farmers, customers, governments and communities, we help people thrive by applying our insights and 150 years of experience. We have 155,000 employees in 70 countries who are committed to feeding the world in a responsible way, reducing environmental impact and improving the communities where we live and work.