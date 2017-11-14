This Thanksgiving Intertops & Juicy Stakes Poker Players Give Thanks for an Extra $1000 GTD Tournament

“We’ve all got a lot to be grateful for,” reminds Intertops’ poker manager. “But one of our players is going to have a thousand more reasons to be thankful this weekend!”

This Thanksgiving, Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes are giving online poker players something extra to be thankful for: a $1000 GTD Thanksgiving Tournament on November 23rd. Players from anywhere in the world can buy into that event directly or win a ticket in satellite tournaments with buy-ins as low as $1.



There will be 8 fast-paced Hyper Turbo qualifiers and 7 R&A games with more starting chips and longer blinds.



SCHEDULE: $1000 GTD THANKSGIVING DAY TOURNAMENT



Qualifiers

Hyper Turbo (Buy-in: $2+$0.20)

1 ticket to final to be awarded

600 starting chips, 3min blinds, late reg. 30min

Nov 17th at 6pm EST (Nov 18th, 10am AET )

Nov 18th at 2pm EST (Nov 19th, 6am AET)

Nov 19th at 10am EST (Nov 20th, 2am AET)

Nov 20th at 10am EST (Nov 21st, 2am AET)

Nov 20th at 10pm EST (Nov 21st, 2pm AET)

Nov 21st at 6pm EST (Nov 22nd, 10am AET)

Nov 22nd at 2pm EST (Nov 23rd, 6am AET)

Nov 23rd at 10am EST (Nov 24th, 2am AET)

R&A (Buy-in: $3+$0.30)

1 ticket to final to be awarded

2500 starting chips, 10min blinds, late reg. 90min

Nov 18th at 10am EST (Nov 19th, 2am AET)

Nov 18th at 10pm EST (Nov 19th, 2pm AET)

Nov 19th at 10pm EST (Nov 20th, 2pm AET)

Nov 20th at 6pm EST (Nov 21st, 10am AET)

Nov 21st at 2pm EST (Nov 22nd, 6am AET)

Nov 22nd at 10am EST (Nov 23rd, 2am AET)

Nov 22nd at 10pm EST (Nov 23rd, 2pm AET)



FINAL(Buy-in: $10+$1)

$1000 GTD

10K starting chips, 15min blinds, late reg. 120min

Nov 23rd, 5:30pm EST (Nov 24th, 9:30am AET / Nov 23rd, 11:30pm CET)



Players can register under the Tournaments tab in the poker software.

Watch this online poker news story on YouTube