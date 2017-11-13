EMSL’s Indianapolis IAQ Testing Laboratory Celebrates 20th Year with FREE Workshop, Lunch, and Lab Tour of Their New Laboratory Facility

EMSL Analytical, Inc., North America’s leading indoor air quality (IAQ) testing laboratory, with 40 laboratories throughout the United States and Canada, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Indianapolis, IN laboratory. The Indianapolis laboratory staff, led by regional manager Richard Harding, is dedicated to providing the very best quality analysis and customer service available in the greater Indiana area for asbestos, mold, and Legionella testing services.

EMSL’s Indiana laboratory holds the following accreditations and certifications: American Industrial Hygiene Association Laboratory Accreditation Programs (AIHA-LAP, LLC. - EMLAP, IHLAP and ELLAP # 157245), National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP # 200188-0) for TEM Air and PLM bulk asbestos analysis and CDC ELITE - Legionella Certificate of Proficiency for Legionella Analysis.

“Opening in 1997, EMSL Analytical, Inc.’s Indianapolis, IN laboratory has supported asbestos, IAQ, and environmental professionals in Indianapolis and throughout the entire state of Indiana,” stated Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing for EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Originally opening as an asbestos analytical laboratory to provide Asbestos TEM Air and PLM Bulk analysis, EMSL later expanded its services by adding expert mold and Legionella testing capabilities. Recently, the Indianapolis Lab added Silica and Industrial Hygiene testing capabilities. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of sampling supplies at the Indianapolis laboratory for clients. We would like to thank all of our clients who have relied on EMSL to provide fast turnarounds and quality analytical data from our Indiana laboratory facility. We truly appreciate their support and look forward to servicing them for many years. To celebrate this milestone, EMSL will hold a FREE Workshop ’Preventing Construction Defects, Moisture Intrusion and Mold’ on Thursday, November 16, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.”

EMSL will also celebrate by having an Open House Lab Tour and lunch on Friday, November 17th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. EMSL’s Indianapolis laboratory is located at 6340 Castleplace Dr., Indianapolis, IN, 46250. For more information about EMSL’s Indianapolis testing services, sampling supplies or to sign up for the Open House Lab Tour and lunch at the Indianapolis laboratory, please contact Richard Harding at 317-803-2997 or rharding@EMSL.com .

To register or learn more about this upcoming event, click here. For a PDF flyer of this workshop, please click here. For other training opportunities and laboratory services offered by EMSL, please visit www.emsl.com/Training.aspx, call (843)737-6955 or email jmazonas@EMSL.com .

