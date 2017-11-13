Take-over of Riedel by Standard Investment completed

The company, established in Ede, the Netherlands, produces and sells fresh fruit juices and other fruit juices under brands such as Appelsientje, CoolBest, DubbelFrisss, DubbelDrank, Taksi and Extran. Earlier this year, FrieslandCampina announced that it would sell Riedel, as the company wants to fully concentrate on its dairy portfolio. In the year 2016, Riedel achieved a turnover of about 125 million euro with 200 employees. Standard Investment announced its intended take-over of FrieslandCampina Riedel B.V. on 17 August 2017.

To Standard Investment, which also has interests in, among others, Burger King Netherlands, this take-over means an important expansion of its portfolio. Just like the other participations, Riedel will remain an independent entity within Standard Investment. Wherever possible Standard Investments will contribute with its knowledge and network in support of Riedel.

Last week, it was made known that Standard Investment had also taken over the in 2015 founded drinks company Beyond Brands. With this the Amsterdam investment company stresses its ambitions in the fruit juices and fruit drinks sector.

By now, the Authority for Consumers & Markets has given its approval for the take-over. The financial details have not been published.

Riedel was founded in 1879 as a producer of fruit juices. With brands such as Appelsientje, CoolBest, DubbelFrisss, DubbelDrank, Taksi and Extran, the company developed itself to become market leader in long-life and refrigerated fruit juices and fruit drinks in the last quarter of the past century. Riedel is established in Ede, the Netherlands, and achieved a turnover of about 125 million euro with 200 employees last year. The authoritative EURIB Top-100 Onmisbare Merken [Top 100 indispensable brands] places the Riedel brands Appelsientje, CoolBest, DubbelFrisss, DubbelDrank in the top 10 for the category ‘Soft drinks and the like’.

The Amsterdam firm Standard Investment is an investment company focused on Dutch and Belgium small and medium-sized businesses. The company, which was founded in 2004, believes in direct involvement with the companies it participates in. Standard Investment participates in, among others, Dutch Bakery, Synres, Dierenartsengroep Nederland, Aweta, Flatfield, KeyMusic and Burger King Netherlands. With a team of eleven professionals, Standard Investment manages a portfolio of fifteen companies with a total of over 3000 employees and a turnover of 500 million euro. For further information, please visit: www.standard.nl.

FrieslandCampina daily provides millions of consumers spread all over the world with dairy products containing valuable nutrients. With an annual turnover of 11 billion euro, FrieslandCampina is among the six largest dairy companies in the world. FrieslandCampina offers consumer products, such as dairy beverages, infant nutrition, cheese and desserts, in a large number of European, Asian and African countries. Products are also supplied to professional customers, including cream and butter products to bakeries and catering businesses. Besides, FrieslandCampina manufactures ingredients and semi-finished products for producers of infant nutrition, the food industry and the pharmaceutical sector all over the world. FrieslandCampina has locations in 33 countries with a total of almost 22,000 employees. The products of FrieslandCampina find their ways to over a hundred countries.