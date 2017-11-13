New appointment to streamline client software implementation

Thomson Reuters Tax & Accounting business has appointed Liz Waterson as Professional Services Manager with the specific remit of improving the client experience.

The newly created post will review service provision, to ensure accountants in practice migrating to Thomson Reuters’ integrated Digita Professional Suite gain the maximum benefit from the transition, with minimum disruption to their businesses. Liz will specifically oversee the migration of clients to Thomson Reuters’ new cloud-based suite of accounting products as they come online.

Liz brings in excess of thirty years’ experience of working with accountants on designing and implementing new software; most recently as Product Owner for Documents and Practice Management and prior to that as Head of Professional Services at CCH.

Liz said: “One of the reasons I joined was the game changing offerings Thomson Reuters is developing to support their clients. The advent of the cloud is a ’once in a generation’ upheaval being imposed on the accounting industry. It’s my job to ensure that clients are able to navigate this change, realign their processes and move onto a new platform with as little disruption to their day to day business as possible.

“In the weeks I’ve been with Thomson Reuters, I’ve been amazed by the high calibre of the team; there are so many bright youngsters; motivated, intellectually curious and eager to develop their careers and their knowledge of how we can continue to improve our client experience. We all know that cloud is a game changer for accountants; I am really looking forward to implementing a function rich, integrated, cloud-based software suite for accountants everywhere.”

Andrew Flanagan, Managing Director, Accounting Firms Software EMEA, Thomson Reuters said: “Liz brings a wealth of experience to Thomson Reuters and it’s a pleasure to welcome her to the Tax & Accounting team. The new role we’ve created demonstrates our commitment to making life for our clients as easy as possible and enhances our ability to serve our customers, as we position the business for growth in 2018 and for the advent of our Onvio cloud suite.”