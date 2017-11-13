Inauguration of the 3rd International Congress and Exhibition of Hydrocarbon Flow Metering and Quality 2017

The CEO of Pemex Exploración y Producción, Javier Hinojosa Puebla, inaugurated the 3rd International Congress and Exhibition of Hydrocarbon Flow Metering and Quality 2017. As he welcomed over 400 participants from 33 domestic and international companies. Hinojosa pointed out that this congress will allow them to share their experience and knowledge on matters of hydrocarbon metering and quality. “What cannot be measured cannot be controlled, and what cannot be controlled cannot be improved,” he assured them.

He stated that, due to the implementation of the Energy Reform, there are now more oil operators and Pemex partners participating in joint ventures, which allows the companies to produce higher value within the chain of production of hydrocarbons in this new stage for Pemex, which is focused on profitability. In this scenario, he said, it is fundamentally important to correctly quantify the hydrocarbons, to provide certainty for production companies, the State, as well as oil operators and regulating, taxation, and control organizations.

The congress will be held this weekend at the Carmen XXI Conventions Center in Ciudad del Carmen, in the state of Campeche, where two keynote speeches, 21 technical sessions, one plenary session, and a discussion forum, in addition to an industrial exposition, will be held. The National Hydrocarbons Commission, the Mexican Oil Institute, the National Center of Metrology, the National Center for the Control of Natural Gas, and the Mexican College of Oil Engineers will all be participating.

This event has as its goal to strengthen business relationships and the sharing of global technical knowledge regarding topics related to hydrocarbon metering, from the well to the point of sale, which will in turn, greatly benefit the domestic oil industry.

