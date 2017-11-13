Pentland Group win second prestigious family business award

Pentland Group have added another prestigious family business award to their collection, winning the 22nd annual International Institute for Management Development (IMD) Global Family Business International Award in Gran Canaria, Spain.

This award follows swiftly on the heels of Pentland Group, at the 2017 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards last month. http://www.pentland.com/news/pentland-group-wins-best-uk-family-business-award?p=1

The IMD award recognises companies that are exemplary in uniting family interests with those of the business, and in combining tradition and innovation while demonstrating clear corporate social responsibility. Previous winners of the award include LEGO and SC Johnson.

IMD recognised Pentland Group for its commitment to sustainability, ethical trade, human rights, outstanding contributions to combating modern day slavery as well as its skill in regenerating itself through innovation and entrepreneurial venturing.

"Receiving this prestigious global award is the culmination of many decades of evolving as a family business and being supported by great teams and partners,” said Andy Rubin, Pentland Group Director and Chairman of Pentland Brands. “To be recognised externally is a great validation of what we do. It helps us – as a private family business – to see that we benchmark with the very best.”

“Pentland Group plc is an outstanding organisation that has for decades successfully blended an enduring venturing and entrepreneurial spirit with a strong commitment to sustainability, human rights and environment throughout its value chain,” added IMD President Jean-François Manzoni.