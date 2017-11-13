“In The Dark” Series Creator Omid Olfet Publishes Supernatural Fiction Novel

“The Castle” (FriesenPress, 2011) by Omid Olfet highlights not only his gift of storytelling but also his love and passion for chess. The creator of “In The Dark” series of juvenile fiction novels incorporates this two elements in his supernatural mystery novel about Devon, a young cancer-stricken boy who receives a crystal chess set from a man who reminds him of his grandfather.



Written in the first-person narrative, “The Castle” is a slender read with a tremendous impact on readers who will recognize the multiple themes the book deals with: family (the novel portrays what cancer does to a family with money problems and how it brings them together), friendship (Devon makes friends with Joseph, who is also treated for cancer in the same hospital, and with James White, the man who gives him the crystal chess set), faith (Devon’s father sees his son’s cancer as God’s will and the family prays for Devon’s recovery), grief and doubt (Devon’s mother could not believe God would allow a five-year-old boy to suffer so young), suffering (Devon’s health problems), healing (Devon undergoes a surgery), and the randomness and mystery of life.



A story like “The Castle” will drive readers to examine their lives and evaluate their relevance to other people. It awakens readers to the mystery of their existence.



“The Castle” by Omid Olfet is available at FriesenPress and Amazon.



Readers are encouraged to visit the author’s website at www.omidolfetbooks.com



The Castle

Written by Omid Olfet

Published by FriesenPress

Published date: April 26, 2011

Paperback price: $10.67



About the Author

Omid Olfet has been writing for more than 20yrs. Writing has always been on end of his passion, aside from teaching chess. List of books published so far: “In The Dark: Parts 1 & 2,” “Remember Me,” “In The Dark: Parts 3 & 4,” “The Castle,” and “D like DOLL E like EVIL.”