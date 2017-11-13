Tata Communications extends emerging markets reach to Brazil

Tata Communications, a leading provider of network, cloud and security services, has expanded to Brazil, connecting Latin America’s largest economy with international financial capitals such as New York, London, Mumbai and Singapore. By linking the new Seabras-1 cable system with Tata Communications’ global network, the company will harness its emerging markets expertise and digital transformation enablement capabilities to support the economic growth of Brazil and the rest of Latin America.

“Our expansion to Brazil is part of our commitment of continually building our capabilities and reach to meet our customers’ increasing data demands worldwide.” – Bob Laskey, Regional Head of Americas

Brazil is the ninth largest IT market in the world and the largest in Latin America. IT investments in the country are expected to grow by 6.7% this year – twice the rate of global growth[1]. Through its investment in the purchase of significant capacity on Seabras-1 and connecting it with Tata Communications’ global network, the company is able to address the growing digital demands of Brazilian enterprises and carriers. In addition, Tata Communications’ complete range of connectivity, cloud, security, mobility and collaboration services – which are underpinned by its global network – can now be adopted by multinational corporations with operations in Brazil to accelerate their digital transformation worldwide.

Tata Communications’ expansion to Latin America is part of its global growth strategy. It builds on the company’s 15 years of experience of enabling multinational enterprises to overcome the technological barriers of operating successfully across both developed markets and high-growth emerging economies.

Seabras-1 lands at Tata Communications’ Wall, NJ subsea cable landing station, avoiding the heavily-congested routes around Miami, FL, and making it the most direct link between the financial hubs of New York City and São Paulo. Wall, NJ now offers enterprises and carriers a seamless connection to not just Latin America, but also to London, the rest of Europe, and onwards to the emerging markets of Middle East and Asia over Tata Communications’ wholly-owned network. This lowers the barriers for businesses in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia to expand to Brazil, and for Brazilian businesses to grow internationally.

“Our expansion to Brazil is part of our commitment of continually building our capabilities and reach to meet our customers’ increasing data demands worldwide,” said Bob Laskey, ‎SVP, Head of Americas, Tata Communications. “Enterprises across sectors such as financial services, technology and manufacturing are embracing the cloud, mobility and the Internet of Things to survive and thrive in constantly evolving environments. Secure, reliable, superfast connectivity on a global scale is the foundation for this digital transformation. The powerful combination of Seabras-1, our global network and our cloud enablement services such as IZO™ Hybrid WAN and IZO™ SDWAN, means that we’re now better placed than ever to help businesses in Latin America and beyond to fulfil their growth ambitions.”

Brian Washburn, Practice Leader, Ovum, said: “Ovum sees continued growth in Brazil’s IT sector, and brisk expansion in key areas such as cloud services. The addition of Seabras-1 to Tata Communications’ global network tightens the link between two of the Americas’ largest cities and the rest of the world. The new link strengthens and extends the reach of the company’s services, and benefits its enterprise customers and partners globally.”

Tata Communications owns and operates the world’s only wholly-owned subsea network that encircles the globe. This network, consisting of 210,000km of terrestrial fibre and 500,000km of subsea fibre, allows people and businesses to reach 240 countries and territories. Today, over 25% of the world’s Internet routes travel over Tata Communications’ network.

