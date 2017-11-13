easyJet welcomes engineering apprentices after record number of applications

14 aspiring engineers join easyJet’s 2017 Aeronautical Engineering Apprenticeship

26 months classroom and on the job training leads to a recognised engineering qualification

easyJet employment with package up to £30,000 on offer for graduates of the programme

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has welcomed 14 aspiring engineers to its 2017 Aeronautical Engineering Apprenticeship intake, following a record number of applications.

The new apprentices started the programme at easyJet’s Luton Airport headquarters with an introduction from easyJet’s senior engineering team, current apprentices and mentors who will support them through the next two years and beyond.

Aidan Kearney, Head of Maintenance Operations at easyJet said:

"A career as an aeronautical engineer is interesting and rewarding and we want more aspiring engineers than ever before to bring their talents to the profession. This year we had a record number of applications and we are delighted to welcome our new apprentices to easyJet.”

Katie Edney and Mandeep Singh are among the successful apprentices who underwent a rigorous application process to be awarded a place on the programme.

Katie commented:

“I applied to the easyJet Engineering Apprenticeship Programme because it’s an excellent opportunity to pursue my passion for aviation and engineering. It will further my skill set and enable a career in aircraft engineering. I am looking forward to the challenges involved and to becoming a valuable member of the easyJet team, being part of a successful and forward thinking company.”

Mandeep commented:

“I’ve always had a passion for engineering and I wanted to do something different and out of my comfort zone. I am looking forward to learning many new skills and applying them in real world scenarios, as well as meeting new people with a variety of knowledge, and learning from each other to successfully complete an engineering qualification.”

The easyJet Engineering Apprenticeship Programme consists of a combination of classroom and practical training. The first 10 months of the programme will provide accredited training both in the classroom and practical training at LRTT at Cotswold Airport. This is followed by sixteen months of on the job training which will take place with easyJet in both Luton and Gatwick.

At the end of the programme apprentices will graduate with recognised qualifications and the experience and skills needed to accelerate their career. A permanent role at easyJet with a package of up to £30,000 is available to those who are successful, joining 230 easyJet engineers who maintain the airline’s fleet of over 270 Airbus aircraft.

About easyJet

easyJet is Europe’s leading airline offering a unique and winning combination of the best route network connecting Europe’s primary airports, with great value fares and friendly service.

easyJet flies on more of Europe’s most popular routes than any other airline. easyJet carries over 78 million passengers annually, of which more than 12 million are travelling on business. easyJet flies over 279 aircraft on more than 880 routes to over 140 airports across 31 countries. More than 300 million Europeans live within one hour’s drive of an easyJet airport.

easyJet aims to be a good corporate citizen, employing people on local contracts in seven countries across Europe in full compliance with national laws and recognising their trade unions. The airline supports a number of local charities and also has a corporate partnership with UNICEF which has raised over £10m for the most vulnerable children since it was established in 2012.

The airline takes sustainability seriously. easyJet invests in the latest technology, operates efficiently and fills most of its seats which means that an easyJet passenger’s carbon footprint is 22% less than a passenger on a traditional airline, flying the same aircraft on the same route.

Innovation is in easyJet’s DNA – from our launch over 20 years ago when we changed the way people fly to the present day where we lead the industry in digital, web, engineering and operational innovations to make travel more easy and affordable for our passengers.