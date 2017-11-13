MTV’s “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” Moves To Brooklyn For Its Momentous Tenth Season

Sneak Peek: here

MTV’s “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” will premiere its momentous tenth season from its new home in Brooklyn with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, November 30 at 11PM ET/PT. This season’s star-studded roster includes 21 Savage, Fabolous, Desiigner, Wyclef, Keyshia Cole, Gary Owen, Sara Sampaio, Kyle, A Boogie, Michael Blackson, PnB Rock, MGK, Tee Grizzley, Ayo & Teo, Sky, Quincy, Christian, Justin Combs, Pete Davidson and many more.

Each episode puts the red & black teams, comprised of returning and new cast members, against each other in some of the most hilarious, entertaining and outrageous games seen on television. Nick Cannon will lead his red team against a celebrity-guest led black team as the two teams try to best each other in ridiculous comic throw downs. These games escalate with each act, all gearing up toward the “Wildstyle battle” to decide who takes home the coveted WNO battle belt.

“Wild ‘N Out” has curated one of the most impressive arsenals of entertainers, increasing mainstream exposure for some of today’s biggest comedians like Kevin Hart, Mike Epps and Katt Williams. Over the years, the show has highlighted original comedic material helping launch the careers of Pete Davidson, Affion Crockett, Taran Killam, DeRay Davis, DC Young Fly, Mikey Day and many more. The freestyle show has featured some of TV’s most viral moments from celebrity guests Kanye West, Vic Mensa, Chrissy Teigen, Jay Leno, Michael Strahan, Lil Wayne and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. Additional guests who have contributed to the show’s success include Lil Yachty, Tyra Banks, Rick Ross, Zendaya, Shaquille O’Neal, Pete Wentz, Pitbull, Wendy Williams, The Migos, T.I., Iggy Azalea, Chanel Iman and many more.

“Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” is executive produced by Nick Cannon and Michael Goldman for NCredible Entertainment. Nile Evans serves as show runner and executive producer. Paul Ricci, Karen Frank and Annie Gillies are executive producers for MTV.

About MTV

MTV is a global youth culture brand driven by the creative spirit of music. For more information, check out http://www.mtvpress.com. MTV is a unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA).