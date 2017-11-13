Author David Leatherman Issues Urgent Call to Action for All Christians

By giving his life to Christ, David Leatherman opens himself up to greater possibilities and they come in the form of ministry work. He knows that every Christian is called to serve in the vast vineyard of the Lord, and he cannot deny the Lord his service because doing so reeks of ingratitude, cowardice or lack of trust. He is aware that the harvest is great but the workers are few.



So great too is the number of so-called Christians who have not yet matured in their faith, which for this reason Leatherman undertakes the mission to guide them towards spiritual maturity. This is the theme – and the purpose – of his book “Biblical Insights and Special Thoughts: Readings to Weigh and Consider” (Xulon Press, 2015).



More than just being a collection of commentaries and insights gained by the author in his deep study of the Bible, “Biblical Insights and Special Thoughts” calls on Christians to pursue Christ and move beyond the basic teachings about Him. “This scripture (Hebrews 6:1-3) is telling us to move beyond the elementary teachings about Christ,” the author said. “Those teachings should already be in the heart of the mature believer.”



The author rues the fact that many self-proclaimed Christians are just “interested in going to church or chasing emotional experience” to support “their shallow sense of religiosity.” For the author, it is time for Christians to stop drinking “baby’s milk” and choose “the solid food of studying and knowing and doing God’s standard of righteousness” given in the Bible.



While it is a good thing to attend church and go to Bible studies, the author reminds his readers to allow these experiences to draw themselves to “a more intimate relationship with God.”



“Biblical Insights and Special Thoughts” demonstrates not only the author’s zeal for the Bible but also his determination similar to that of the Apostles. The book is the author’s tool for doing his share of work in the Lord’s vineyard.



“Biblical Insights and Special Thoughts: Readings to Weigh and Consider” is available at Amazon and Xulon Press.





Biblical Insights and Special Thoughts: Readings to Weigh and Consider

Written by David Leatherman

Published date: August 31, 2015

Published by Xulon Press

Paperback price: $16.27



About the Author

David Leatherman is a husband to his wife Dorinda, father of two daughters and a son. They have given him nine perfect grandkids; or at least he thinks they are perfect! He is employed as an owner of an insurance business. Since his marriage, he has committed his life to his family. His compelling interest is the mission field where he has been all over the world spreading the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ, along with feeding and ministering to the poor people. He authored a book in 2006 called “Something to Consider.” It is a classical application about understanding Biblical concepts. It has been distributed over much of the world. He and his wife have co-authored a Bible study entitled “Learning from the Master – The Prayers of Jesus.”