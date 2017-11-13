Elevated Lead Levels in Children Continue to Rise in Michigan Neighborhood

According to a 2016 Michigan Department of Health and Human Services report, a neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan has the highest number of children with elevated lead levels in the state. Although aware of the exposure concern, the problem continues to grow in the area.

Four out of five homes in Grand Rapids were built prior to 1978, when lead was not banned in paint. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that if a home was built before 1978, there is a good chance it has lead-based paint. The agency also reports that lead from paint, including lead-contaminated dust, is one of the most common causes of lead poisoning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that no safe blood lead level in children has been identified and at least 4 million households in the United States have children living in them that are being exposed to high levels of lead.

“This is why it is so important that lead hazards in homes or other types of buildings are identified and either controlled or removed safely,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Especially those homes with children, as even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect IQ, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. And effects of lead exposure cannot be corrected.”

Deteriorating lead-based paint is a hazard and needs immediate attention as it can often contaminate household dust. To protect children and the public from lead hazards, EMSL Analytical, Inc. offers comprehensive lead and heavy metal testing services, sampling supplies and test kits. EMSL has even sponsored an educational video about lead in people’s homes that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/PJMX4oNaLTQ.

To learn more about lead or other environmental, health and safety testing services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com.

