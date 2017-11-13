Deliver Your News to the World

ActiPotens, Supporting Prostate Health, Will Be Released For Sale Within Days


New Rochelle, NY – WEBWIRE

ActiPotens LLC, based in New Rochelle,NY will present a natural remedy promoting prostate health on the European Market.

According to statistics, about 1 man in 7 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. The disease develops mainly in older men - about 6 cases in 10 are diagnosed in men aged 65 or older. So, prevention and well-timed treatment are important in avoiding severe prostate conditions.

According to the official website, ActiPotens contains extracts from several healing herbs:

  • Lycopene - which plays a role in preventing and slowing several types of cancer.
  • Sharpleaf Galangal Fruit - it has analgesic (relieving pain) properties, and it may help reduce bacterial infections.
  • Raspberry - strengthens the immune system, and prevents infections and cancer.
  • Euryale Ferox - rich in protein, this plant reduces inflammation, has beneficial effects on kidneys, and also acts as aphrodisiac.
  • Papaya - that has anti-inflammatory effects, prevents infections and has anticancer properties.
  • Yam - improves blood flow in the body, and is a good source of antioxidants.
  • Cinnamon - has anti-inflammatory properties, fights infections and may help lowering cancer risk.
  • Oysters - improves blood circulation, boosts immune function, and acts as aphrodisiac.
  • Lotus Seeds - has astringent properties that have beneficial effect to the kidneys.
  • Polygonatum Sibiricum - it has antibacterial and antifungal properties.

Heretofore, ActiPotens was mainly promoted in the USA, but it will be presented on the European market within days.

( Press Release Image: https://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/59830/216491/216491-1.png )


WebWireID216491




 
actipotens
actipotens capsules
actipotens online
actipotens news


This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.

News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.