ActiPotens, Supporting Prostate Health, Will Be Released For Sale Within Days
ActiPotens LLC, based in New Rochelle,NY will present a natural remedy promoting prostate health on the European Market.
According to statistics, about 1 man in 7 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. The disease develops mainly in older men - about 6 cases in 10 are diagnosed in men aged 65 or older. So, prevention and well-timed treatment are important in avoiding severe prostate conditions.
According to the official website, ActiPotens contains extracts from several healing herbs:
- Lycopene - which plays a role in preventing and slowing several types of cancer.
- Sharpleaf Galangal Fruit - it has analgesic (relieving pain) properties, and it may help reduce bacterial infections.
- Raspberry - strengthens the immune system, and prevents infections and cancer.
- Euryale Ferox - rich in protein, this plant reduces inflammation, has beneficial effects on kidneys, and also acts as aphrodisiac.
- Papaya - that has anti-inflammatory effects, prevents infections and has anticancer properties.
- Yam - improves blood flow in the body, and is a good source of antioxidants.
- Cinnamon - has anti-inflammatory properties, fights infections and may help lowering cancer risk.
- Oysters - improves blood circulation, boosts immune function, and acts as aphrodisiac.
- Lotus Seeds - has astringent properties that have beneficial effect to the kidneys.
- Polygonatum Sibiricum - it has antibacterial and antifungal properties.
Heretofore, ActiPotens was mainly promoted in the USA, but it will be presented on the European market within days.
