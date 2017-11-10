FedEx to Deliver 200,000th Tree to Military As Part of Trees for Troops Initiative

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation are again spreading holiday cheer to service members and their families with the Trees for Troopsprogram, an initiative that delivers farm-grown Christmas trees to domestic and international U.S. military bases.

Now in its 13th year, Trees for Troops will achieve a milestone this year by reaching more than 200,000 trees delivered to service members and their families—covering every branch of the military at close to 65 bases in 17 countries.

“The Trees For Troops program is about more than just delivering trees—we are delivering a piece of the Christmas spirit to our U.S. military and their families,” said Mike Ducker, president and CEO of FedEx Freight. “To be able to say we’ve helped bring more than 200,000 trees to so many of our heroes is an honor, and it shows our appreciation for the sacrifice these men and women and their families have made for our country.”

Support for Trees For Troops is part of the FedEx Cares Delivering for Good global giving initiative, in which FedEx is investing $200 million in more than 200 global communities by 2020 to create opportunities and deliver solutions for people around the world.

Delivering Trees at Home and Abroad

This year, Trees for Troops kicks off Nov. 14 in Thorntown, Ind., as FedEx volunteers prepare nearly 250 real Christmas trees for service members stationed overseas. The Christmas trees, donated by members of the Indiana Christmas Tree Growers Association, will be delivered by FedEx Express to service members stationed in Guam and Afghanistan.

Once the international deliveries have taken flight, FedEx Freight will hit the road with more than 17,000 fresh-cut Christmas trees to be delivered to U.S. military bases in late November and early December. Many of these deliveries include special holiday festivities in which military families receive their anticipated Christmas tree.

Help Spread the Spirit of Christmas

Those looking to participate in the program can share a holiday greeting and best wishes through the Tag-a-Tree campaign, by tweeting a message using the hashtag #TreesforTroops through Nov. 16. Tree tags will be tied to the Christmas trees received by troops across the country.

You can also support Trees for Troops by donating to the program and/or purchasing fresh trees at one of nearly 25 Christmas tree retail locations nationally during Trees for Troops weekend, December 1-3. Donated trees will be added to the program’s planned deliveries to U.S. bases during 2017. More information on how to get involved can be found at www.treesfortroops.org.

Sharing In the Spirit of Hope

In October, the Trees for Troops program was chosen as a recipient of the 2017 Spirit of Hope Award in a ceremony at the Pentagon. The Spirit of Hope Award, established in 1997, is named for comedian and actor Bob Hope and recognizes current and former military members, civilians and organizations that epitomize his values of patriotism, loyalty, freedom and dedication. Each branch of the military nominates potential honorees. Trees for Troops was nominated by the Coast Guard Community Services Command.