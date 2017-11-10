Lenovo’s New Server Portfolio Seizes 88 #1 World Performance Benchmarks; More than Double its Nearest Competitor

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) announced that it doubled its x86 world record benchmark count with 46 new benchmarks based on the Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor, more than any other vendor in the latest Intel benchmark cycle(1). Lenovo’s ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile portfolio of solutions are engineered to help customers reduce complexity and tackle their most challenging workloads, and now with 88 total world record benchmarks, Lenovo continues driving their lead in data center performance.



“Lenovo is committed to innovation that drives superior customer experience with an intense focus on increasing performance, reliability and sustainability. These benchmarks are a clear indication of our success in those areas,” said Bev Crair, Lenovo VP of Development and Quality. “Imagine having a pit crew in your data center. Our customers want the expertise to tune their hardware, software and applications, just like a racing crew tunes a car for each track, driving condition, and driver style. These benchmarks show how Lenovo systems deliver on the promise of great performance for our customers.”



The Intel Xeon Scalable Processor benchmarks cover workloads that range from application development, data management, Java performance to analytics. As part of these benchmarks, Lenovo’s XClarity Provisioning Manager allows our customers to select an operating mode that simplifies what is normally a highly complex process, increases their productivity and accelerates their time-to-value. For example, a small business that may not have a database administrator could use Lenovo’s tools to easily tune their systems for their specific database needs. These optimized operating modes are based on years of hardware and workload experience, simplifying the hundreds of combinations, settings, and analysis into four operating modes.



Performance Unlocked

Lenovo focuses on workloads that reduce customer complexity and increase performance. These workloads fall into 5 categories: Applications, Data Management, Application Development, IT Infrastructure and Web Infrastructure. The world record benchmarks enable significant customer advantages, such as the STAC-M3 suite which more than a 7x times performance increase over the equivalent result from a prior benchmark publication on the SR650. This large increase was accomplished by using the recently announced Intel® SSD DC P4800X Optane drives in the Lenovo SR650 server. As a result, customers in the financial industry who run data management workloads, such as structured data analytics, can see up to a seven-fold increase in the speed of their analytic results. In an industry where time is money, that is a significant advantage.



“Kx’s financial services customers demand top query times on post-trade analytics and real-time surveillance, so these benchmark results are of particular interest to us,” said Glenn Wright, Kx lead systems architect. “Our customers often require high-speed analytics for real-time intra-day data, combined with recent “hot” historical data, such as market snapshots.”



The Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor features a brand new core that is built from the ground up for the diverse workload needs of tomorrow’s datacenter. Lenovo is actively helping customers gain the best performance in the industry while transitioning to the Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor family. By setting the pace in world record benchmarks, Lenovo helps our customers take advantage of faster access to data insights.



“Intel and Lenovo have a rich history of collaboration and innovation, and our engineering teams worked closely together on performance optimization of Lenovo’s first Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based solutions,” said Lisa Spelman, vice president and general manager of Intel Xeon Products and Data Center Marketing at Intel. “The results of this collaboration are clear. Lenovo’s new ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile portfolios with Intel Xeon Scalable processors have delivered industry-leading performance across general compute performance, virtualization, analytics, and technical computing benchmarks.”