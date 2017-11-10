Thai Union Receives Sustainability Award, Named to Sustainability Index by Stock Exchange of Thailand

Thai Union Group PCL received the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s (SET) 2017 ‘Outstanding’ Sustainability Award for Thai-listed companies with a market cap over THB 100,000 million, in recognition of outstanding performance. Additionally, Thai Union was listed in the SET’s 2017 Thailand Sustainability Investment Index (THSI). This is the third consecutive year Thai Union has been included on the index.

The sustainability assessment takes into account economic, social and environmental dimensions among other criteria, according to the SET. The score was determined by a panel of judges consisting of corporate governance and corporate social responsibility professionals as well as related organizations.

ABOUT THAI UNION

Thai Union Group PCL is the world’s seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for almost 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world’s largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 125 billion (US$ 3.7 billion) and a global workforce of over 46,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company’s global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Thai Union’s on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized by its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability

Index Emerging Markets (DJSI) in 2014. In 2017, Thai Union was named to the DJSI for the fourth consecutive year. Thai Union has also been included in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index.