Gazprom and Unicredit S.p.A. sign EUR 700 million loan agreement
Friday, November 10, 2017
In November, Gazprom and the Unicredit S.p.A. bank signed a five-year loan agreement worth EUR 700 million.
The loan will be used by Gazprom for corporate purposes.
Information Directorate, Gazprom
