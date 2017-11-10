Deliver Your News to the World

Gazprom and Unicredit S.p.A. sign EUR 700 million loan agreement


In November, Gazprom and the Unicredit S.p.A. bank signed a five-year loan agreement worth EUR 700 million.

The loan will be used by Gazprom for corporate purposes.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

