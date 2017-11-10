Novus International Selects INEOS Nitriles Green Lake site For Manufacturing Expansion

Novus International, Inc., a global leader in developing animal health and nutrition solutions, announced today the site selected for a new manufacturing facility proposed to be built in Calhoun County, Texas, USA.

The proposed facility would be based on the INEOS Nitriles, LLC® site at Green Lake. Working together INEOS and Novus will expand Novus’s production capacity significantly at the site, creating dozens of new jobs in the community. With final approval expected to come in the second half of 2018, the expansion is expected to be completed in 2020. Newton Manufacturing, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Novus International, will own and manage the facility.

“This project will be a major investment in our county,” said Calhoun County Judge Mike Pfiefer. “We should all be encouraged by Novus’s vote of confidence in our community as a great place to do business. With this new facility, INEOS and Novus will help support our workforce and create new career opportunities for Calhoun County families for years to come.”

The expansion in production reflects the rising demand for animal protein production worldwide due to an ever-growing global population. The new manufacturing site will produce ALIMET®, an FDA-approved source of methionine, which is a necessary component of a balanced and healthy diet for livestock, poultry, and aquaculture diets.

Guy Barnocky Operations Director INEOS Nitriles said, “We are pleased to be working with Novus to bring this new investment to the INEOS site. It is a great example of how colocation and cooperation can provide real synergy and strengthen businesses such as ours. This agreement is great news for both businesses and for the community in Calhoun County.”

“We are excited to further expand our business in Texas,” said Jeff Klopfenstein, Novus International’s Methionine Business Unit President. “We’ve been so impressed with the work ethic and results of our current manufacturing in Chocolate Bayou, Texas, and we could not be more proud and optimistic about becoming a part of the Calhoun County community as well.”

The new manufacturing facility would be operated by INEOS Nitriles LLC, an experienced global chemical company with an established manufacturing site at Green Lake. The project will increase Novus’s production capacity by 120 KT per year.

“At Novus, our goal is to help to feed the world affordable, wholesome food. We are proud to serve many of the world’s leading producers of eggs, milk, fish and meat, and we will continue to strive for more efficient and sustainable food production through our products and innovations going forward,” said Novus President and CEO François Fraudeau. “Expanding our ALIMET production will help livestock and poultry producers all over the world be more efficient and profitable, better serving you and I with the food we need

For more information about Novus’s business or updates on the facility’s progress, visit www.novusint.com/NEWTON. For more information about INEOS’s business, visit www.ineos.com

-----

About Novus International, Inc.

Novus International, Inc. is headquartered in metropolitan St. Louis, Missouri, USA and serves customers in over 100 countries around the world. A global leader in developing animal health and nutrition solutions, Novus International’s products include ALIMET® and MHA® feed supplements, ACTIVATE® nutritional feed acid, ACIDOMIX® preservative premixture, CIBENZA® enzyme feed additive, MINTREX® chelated trace minerals, SANTOQUIN® feed preservative, AGRADO® feed antioxidant and many other specialty ingredients. For more information, visit www.novusint.com. ©2017 Novus International, Inc. All rights reserved.

About INEOS

INEOS (www.ineos.com) is a leading manufacturer of petrochemicals, specialty chemicals and oil products. Comprising 18 businesses, employing 18,500 people across a production network spanning 80 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries, we produce more than 60 million tonnes of petrochemicals, 20 million tons per annum of crude oil refined products (fuels) and in 2016 we had sales of around $40bn. Our products make a significant contribution to saving life, improving health and enhancing standards of living for people around the world. We are highly focused on Safety health and the environment, earnings growth and meeting customer needs.