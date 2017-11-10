Barnes & Noble Receives Perfect Score on 2018 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for Tenth Consecutive Year

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced that it earned a perfect score of 100 percent for the tenth consecutive year on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Barnes & Noble is one of 609 major U.S. businesses that also received top marks this year.

“We are thrilled that the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has honored us yet again with a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index,” said Michelle Smith, Vice President, Human Resources at Barnes & Noble. “This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to diversity and equality in the workplace.”

The 2018 CEI rated 947 businesses in the report, which evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Barnes & Noble’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

For more information on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.