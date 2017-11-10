Country Inn & Suites By Carlson Gurgaon, Udyog Vihar Relaunches As Radisson Gurugram Udyog Vihar

Country Inn & Suites by CarlsonSM, Udyog Vihar today announced its rebranding to Radisson Gurugram Udyog Vihar–a brand synonymous with outstanding service and comfort. It is the first Radisson hotel situated in the millennium city of Gurugram.

Strategically located in the business district of Udyog Vihar, the hotel has completely reinvented itself to better serve its discerning guests with its signature Yes I Can! SM service philosophy. The hotel provides quick and easy access to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi through a 15 minutes’ drive and is situated within proximity of city’s corporate, entertainment and shopping centers, namely DLF Cyber City, Cyber Hub and Ambience Mall.

“I am delighted to welcome our first Radisson hotel to Gurgaon. Delhi NCR is a key market for us and Gurgaon remains a promising destination due to its thriving corporate suburb. We appreciate the investment that the owners have made in upgrading this hotel and the trust they have demonstrated in the Radisson brand,” said Raj Rana, chief executive officer, South Asia, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.

Radisson Gurugram Udyog Vihar offers spacious and modern rooms along with revamped and upgraded amenities and state-of-the art meeting facilities, which makes it an ideal destination for corporate and MICE travelers. Spread over 98,000 square feet, Radisson Gurugram constitutes a total inventory of 200 spacious and upgraded rooms. The inventory includes 130 renovated rooms and suites as well as 70 newly constructed rooms.

“We are excited about relaunching the hotel as Radisson and looking forward to capitalize on its brand equity. The hotel has been upgraded significantly and we are confident that guests will appreciate its new features and amenities. We are happy to partner Radisson team for this upgrade and are looking forward to a continued association with them.” said Yogesh Bhasin Chairman, Arpit Projects Limited.

“The hotel enjoys a superb location, ideal for business and leisure travelers. We have infused all the necessary elements in the hotel to make it a distinctive business as well as a leisure destination. We are confident that the hotel will offer a memorable stay experience through its distinctive brand hallmarks”, said Rajesh Bhasin, managing director, Arpit Projects limited.

Radisson Gurugram features two new room categories - Deluxe and Business executive in addition to 28 executive suites and one deluxe suite. Located on the ninth floor, the deluxe suite is endowed with bespoke features and facilities. All rooms are bright and modern, complemented with LED TVs, tea/coffee maker, ironing board and spacious work desk. The hotel also offers amenities like complimentary WiFi, three hours express laundry, 24 hour in-room dining and electronic safe to all its guests.

The hotel offers a wide selection of delightful dining options including The Brew Bar – an intriguing 24-hour concept at the lobby level, featuring tea/coffee and all types of beverages along with aromatic delights during the day and a stylish bar with a mesmerising experience of unique alfresco dining by the evening; Deli Shop - the iconic Deli shop houses variety of chocolates, cakes and pastries with an array of distinctive tea; Café NH8 – an all-day dining restaurant serving the finest global cuisine through buffet and ala carte. The restaurant has been revamped with an addition of scrumptious Italian and Chinese options to the menu.

The hotel also features ‘VIVANT - Live Well’ the wellness center that boasts a rejuvenating and revitalizing ‘SVA Spa’ and a new fitness center along with a lavish outdoor swimming pool. The spa features three massage rooms including an exclusive couple massage room.

Radisson Gurugram boasts approximately 10,000 square feet of total meeting space. A separate Banquet Porch adds to the range of options available for meetings and events. With flexible spaces that can be customised to host meetings for upto 400 guests and built in with the latest amenities, the hotel makes for a perfect venue for business meetings and social events. The hotel offers a pillar-less ball room of approx. 3820 square feet that can be divided into three break-away rooms and four boardrooms to accommodate small gatherings.

About Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the world’s largest and most dynamic hotel companies and includes 1,440 hotels in operation and under development with more than 230,000 rooms and a footprint spanning 115 countries and territories. The Carlson Rezidor portfolio includes a powerful set of global brands: Quorvus Collection, Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Radisson RED, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson and Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM. Guests can benefit from Club CarlsonSM, a program that redefines hotel rewards with a collection of exceptional benefits, services, and privileges at more than 1,000 hotels worldwide. Over 95,000 people are employed in Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group hotel systems and the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Singapore, and Brussels.

About Radisson Gurugram Udyog Vihar

The all new Radisson Gurugram Udyog Vihar is a strategically located and contemporary hotel, apt for corporate and MICE travelers offering spacious and modern rooms along with revamped and upgraded -amenities and state-of-the-art meeting facilities. Radisson Gurugram Udyog Vihar provides quick and easy access to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi through a 15 minutes’ drive. The hotel constitutes a total inventory of 200 spacious and upgraded rooms including 28 executive suites and one deluxe suite. The hotel offers a wide selection of delightful dining options, a renovated wellness centre – ‘VIVANT - Live Well’, SVA Spa and a new fitness centre along with a swimming pool. Banquet facilities include approximately 10,000 square feet of total meeting space

About Arpit Projects Limited

Arpit Projects Limited (APL) was incorporated in the year 1995 and was acquired by the present promoter Sh. Yogesh Bhasin and Sh. Rajesh Bhasin in the year 2007 with a vision to expand hospitality business for the younger generation which includes Mr. Divay Bhasin, Ms. Richa Bhasin, Mr. Ankit Bhasin, Mr. Rakesh Sharma and Ms. Shachi Bhasin. The objective of Arpit’s hospitality operations is to expand across three states including Delhi NCR. A strategic partnership with Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, to exclusively develop Radisson in North and Central India is expected in next 2-3 years. While the company prefers Greenfield projects to ensure that the hotels are aligned to quality and sustainability vision of the group, it is also open to acquisitions at strategic locations. The aim of the company is to establish itself as one of the trusted and admired hospitality names in India.