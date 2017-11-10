The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center to Hold Annual Executive-Level Course in Tysons Corner

In today’s increasingly competitive global market, consistently exceptional service and customer experience are what create and sustain brand loyalty. For nearly two decades, The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center has leveraged the systems and processes of the Ritz-Carlton brand to deliver award-winning services that have allowed thousands of clients to improve customer and employee engagement, innovate their culture, and differentiate themselves. These services have created incredible competitive advantages for some of the biggest brands in the world: 40% of the 2017 Forbes Top 10 annual Best Places to Work have worked with The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center on culture transformation, customer experience, and continuous improvement initiatives.

From December 4th to 6th, The Leadership Center will host its three-day enrichment course, Organizational Excellence Through Executive Leadership, at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner. Held only once annually, this enrichment course attracts leaders and executives from a variety of industries. Learning highlights will include how industry leaders can apply The Ritz-Carlton key executive systems and processes to their own organizations. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions of a Ritz-Carlton Employee Panel and a Ritz-Carlton Executive Panel and will learn how to drive engagement at all levels of their organization, including their leadership team. The Ritz-Carlton best practices transcend industry and a 2016 financial services attendee noted: “The amount of applicable information in these three days is staggering. I learned practical implementation strategies that I can utilize within my own organization.”

The course enrollment is limited to 30 attendees, allowing for more intimate interaction and networking. The experience will be further enhanced by the warm ambiance of The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner. Located in one of McLean, Virginia’s most desirable neighborhoods and connected to high-end shopping at Tysons Galleria, the newly-renovated hotel offers more than simply a prime address. A local influence is weaved throughout the entire hotel, from the artwork of Virginia artists that adorns the walls to the regionally-sourced ingredients incorporated in the hotel’s cuisine.

For further information and to register for the enrichment course, please call The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center at 301.547.4806 or enroll online.

