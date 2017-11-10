Prepare for Landing: New Airport Hotels Open in Time for the Busy Holiday Season

Just in time for the holidays, the Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton hotel portfolios, three of Hilton’s 14 market-leading brands, are introducing five new airport hotel locations. The hotels debut as guests’ desires for convenient airport locations continue to grow - with room demand at airport locations increasing nearly 17 percent between 2010 and 2015* alone.

Hilton pioneered the airport hotel concept in 1959 and has steadily challenged travelers’ perceptions of what these properties can offer with features including creative and upscale dining options, modern design and state-of-the-art meeting facilities. With the introduction of these four new airport locations in three of North America’s most sought-after, growing destinations, Hilton continues to satisfy the ever-evolving needs of today’s modern traveler.

Hilton Nashville Airport: Recently completing a multimillion-dollar renovation, the hotel features 382 fully-refreshed guest rooms as well as public spaces inspired by Nashville’s vibrant music scene. The new Atrium Bar, helmed by celebrated chef Jeremy Dobson, is designed to resemble a golden banjo and will offer guests locally crafted brews and southern-inspired bites. Conveniently located less than three miles from one of the nation’s largest airports, Nashville International Airport, and seven miles from the bustling streets of Downtown Nashville, the hotel is also home to a state-of-the-art fitness center and large indoor pool, 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space and the new Fresh Connect grab n’ go market.

H Hotel Los Angeles, Curio Collection by Hilton: Inspired by the shape of both of the runways at LAX, H Hotel provides travelers a unique home base to explore everything the city has to offer. Guests are greeted in the lobby by eight pieces of art that were specifically commissioned for the hotel, as well as guest room amenities not found elsewhere at the airport, including Nespresso machines, Temple Spa bath amenities, and Google Chromecast on every TV. With a rooftop patio overlooking the city and a variety of high-end amenities, guests can enjoy a remarkable, one-of-a-kind experience with close proximity to LAX as well as Venice Beach, Manhattan Beach and Santa Monica.

DoubleTree by Hilton Toronto Airport West: The newly-transformed hotel near Canada’s business airport features 264 spacious modern rooms and suites perfect for extended stays. Other hotel highlights include the inviting TAZA Grill + Bar with floor-to-ceiling windows and a warm ambiance suited for social gatherings and intimate dinners. With more than 13,500 square feet of flexible event space, the hotel specializes in weddings, holiday family gatherings and events of any size thanks to a dedicated team of event planners.

DoubleTree by Hilton Toronto Airport: Located adjacent to the Toronto Pearson International Airport, the hotel provides a welcome stay for the almost 44 million travelers who visit the increasingly popular city each year.** This modern and contemporary re-designed property boasts sprawling airport views from 292 rooms and suites perfect for aviation enthusiasts. With its convenient location, business travelers are only minutes from Toronto’s premier convention and event spaces, Congress Centre and International Centre. Guests will also be nearby to the popular Carlingview and Dixon Road area, offering a variety of entertainment, dining and shopping attractions. Dining options on-property include the newly added premium-casual eatery Turtle Jacks Grill & Bar, a 24-hour market for grab-and-go options and an on-site Starbucks ® , opening early 2018, for those early mornings. Having a meeting has never been easier, with the hotel’s 7,000 square-feet of flexible event space accommodating up to 180 guests. A heated indoor pool and 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center ensures guests can stay active during their stay.

DoubleTree by Hilton Boston Logan Airport Chelsea: Located just three miles from Logan International Airport near several top Boston attractions, the newly-transformed hotel is within walking distance of the Mystic Mall and just six miles from legendary Fenway Park. Hotel highlights include 180 large rooms and suites, a heated indoor pool and spacious 24-hour state-of-the-art business and fitness centers. For those seeking a memorable dining experience, Pendulum Pub offers a variety of homemade, healthy and gourmet dishes. For those on the go, the brand's signature Made Market offers sandwiches, salads, wraps and a variety of snacks and beverages.

