Dr. Eric Alsterberg Shares Tips on How to Heal Oneself and the Planet

All aspects of healing go together - physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual – for the benefit of oneself and of the planet.

Dr. Eric Alsterberg’s “Healing and Transformation: Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary” (Strategic Book Publishing, 2011) reads as a self-help book and a spiritual tool rolled into one. As a psychologist and metaphysical explorer, Dr. Alsterberg goes all out for overall healing and transformation of the mind and body, heart and soul, and above all, man and planet.



“We can heal and transform our lives, and collectively heal and transform the planet,” said Dr. Alsterberg. “We can no longer act out the ego’s dramas and dysfunctions, creating disharmony and conflict at every level, including at its worst at war with one another.”



To help his intended readers reconnect with God and heal and transform themselves and the planet, Dr. Alsterberg provides directions, which letting go of the ego, both spiritual and psychological, is the primary step and the most important. The ego prevents man as a spiritual being with a human experience from moving into greater consciousness and awareness and achieving true joy, greater peace, and harmony within themselves and in their communities.



“The processes of healing both egos lead to transformation, to truly manifesting and walking the spiritual path and eventually back to oneness with God.”

Dr. Alsterberg hopes his guide would help open-minded readers live joyfully, reconnect with God, and express more positive and love-based emotions.



"Healing and Transformation: Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary" is available on Amazon



Readers are encouraged to visit the author’s website at ericalsterbergbooks.com

Healing and Transformation: Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary

Written by Eric Alsterberg, Ph.D.

Published by Strategic Book Publishing & Rights Co.

Published date: September 29, 2011

Paperback price: $7.58

About the Author

Dr. Eric Alsterberg is a licensed clinical psychologist practicing in the State of Michigan. He currently works with our elders in nursing care facilities. He also works in an outpatient clinic seeing clients and supervising other clinicians. He provides regression hypnosis and traditional hypnosis. He has learned Eric Pearl’s reconnection and Matrix Energetic healing technologies. The Universe often directs clients to him who want and need to address spiritual issues and healing, resolving past life traumas, and/or understanding what happens when we pass back into Spirit.

