Scania engineer awarded the European Traffic Safety Award

Lately, Claezon has been involved in developing the world’s first rollover side curtain airbag for trucks. The rollover side curtain airbag has been introduced in Scania’s new generation trucks.

The award is given by the European Association for Accident Research and Accident Analysis and DEKRA, as well as the German Road Traffic Safety Council. It honours experts, who have invented, and subsequently introduced in series production, extraordinary safety systems. It also honours experts with a lifelong commitment to successfully increasing the road safety of commercial vehicles.

DEKRA’s Board Member Clemens Klinke pointed out that major safety advances have been made with regard to heavy vehicles. “Fredrich Claezon continues to contribute this positive development and that is why we honour him.”

work with advanced safety systems

Claezon received the award at a ceremony in Berlin. “I am deeply honoured by being selected for the award,” he says. “That my work is recognised in such a prestigious manner means much to me and it further strengthens me in my current work with advanced safety systems for commercial vehicles.”

Targets one of the most serious consequences

The unique rollover side curtain airbags deploy and protect those travelling in the cab if the truck rolls over. Scania’s solution targets one of the most serious consequences of rollover accidents, where drivers or passengers are injured or fatally injured in a collision by their own vehicle. It offers the potential for a significant reduction in deaths from rollover accidents.