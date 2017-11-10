DSM and Meister announce innovative medical textile constructions made of Dyneema Purity® fiber

DSM Biomedical, a global solutions provider in biomedical science and regenerative medicine, announced a novel braiding technology of DSM’s medical grade UHMWPE fibers, Dyneema Purity® fibers. for use in the design and construction of medical devices. The new constructions of Dyneema Purity fiber are available by means of a patented platform technology entitled “IMPLANTABLE HOLDING DEVICE” developed by partner, Meister & Cie AG. This platform technology offers medical device manufacturers design freedom and possibilities for device miniaturization.

DSM’s Dyneema Purity fibers offer medical device manufacturers freedom of design to meet specifications due to their high strength, low profile, and superior abrasion resistance. Pairing the unique properties of Dyneema Purity fiber with this new platform technology with Meister, better enables the interfacing of textiles to other medical device components, reducing the amount of metal required in the device, thereby resulting in less chance of metal debris and inflammation in a patient’s body, leading to better patient outcomes.

“DSM is extremely pleased with the benefits this new platform technology offers used in conjunction with Dyneema Purity fiber, enabling an improved generation of surgical products for the most intricate medical procedures” said Carola Hansen, Director of Product Management, Polyethylenes, DSM Biomedical.

“After an intensive period of development, Meister is pleased to introduce this new technology that will help medical device companies to develop novel devices and surgical procedures. Meister sees the potential of the innovation in sports medicine, orthopaedic and spinal applications.” said Marcel Meister, CEO, Meister & Cie AG.

To learn more about Dyneema Purity fiber and this new braiding technology, read the white paper ’New creative textile construction using innovative braiding technology and unique materials’ (below) or visit DSM (Booth 8AK28) at COMPAMED 2017 held in Dusseldorf, Germany, 13-16 November.

Meister & Cie AG is a 148-year-old Switzerland-based textile processor which has a quality management system certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 standards. Meister & Cie AG develops and produces textile braided products. To promote the sale of our own products, we supplement our range with other products. Meister’s core areas of expertise lie in product development, production, procurement and customer service. Meister is supported in these by a global network of partners. In detailed distribution and in sales and marketing we work with strong sales partners. Meister offers solutions for quality- and safety-conscious customers. We deliberately refrain from manufacturing price-sensitive bulk products. For quality assurance purposes, Meister has a quality management system in accordance with ISO 9001 and 13485. Our customers view us as a competent, reliable, flexible and deadline-compliant partner; customer satisfaction is of huge importance for us. More information can be found at www.meister-ag.ch.