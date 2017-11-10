Warner/Chappell Music Triumphs at Country Music Week



Warner/Chappell Music (WCM) and its songwriters enjoyed a stellar winning streak during Country Music Week in Nashville, highlighted by the company being named ASCAP Publisher of the Year for a record fifth year in a row.

WCM songwriters took home a company record of 41 country music awards from the three major performing rights organizations, including 24 ASCAP Most Performed Song Awards, 11 BMI Top Song Awards, and six SESAC Country Performance Activity Awards.

Notable highlights include: Ashley Gorley winning ASCAP Songwriter of the Year for the fourth year in a row—and fifth time ever; Dierks Bentley’s “Somewhere on a Beach,” co-written by WCM songwriter Josh Mirenda, winning ASCAP Song of the Year; Warner/Chappell being named SESAC’s Publisher of the Year; Lady Antebellum receiving the SESAC Humanitarian Award in recognition of their philanthropic efforts through the LadyAid charity; and WCM and Word songwriter Justin Ebach being named Writer of the Year by SESAC.

At last night’s 51st annual CMA Awards, WCM songwriters swept six categories: Chris Stapleton won Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year; Brothers Osborne won Duo of the Year, and their song “It Ain’t My Fault” – co-written by Lee Miller - won Music Video of the Year; Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” – written by Steven Lee Olsen - won Single of the Year; and Little Big Town won Vocal Group of the Year for the sixth year in a row. Additionally, WCM songwriter Nicolle Galyon’s meaningful song “Female” was debuted by Keith Urban, and WCM songwriters Ross Golan, Julia Michaels and The Struts’ “Barbies” was debuted by P!nk.

Ben Vaughn, President of Warner/Chappell Nashville, commented: “It is an honor and a privilege to work with the best songwriters and the best team in Nashville. It’s been an incredible week, and I am so proud of what our songwriters have achieved this year, and grateful to the Nashville community for their trust and tremendous support and recognition. I am especially thankful for the amazing encouragement from Jon Platt, and our extended Warner/Chappell family – this week, this year, and always.”

“In a community driven by songwriting, Warner/Chappell songwriters are creating the biggest hits and shaping the future of country music,” said Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO, Warner/Chappell Music. “Nashville is also a city where strong, healthy competition is constantly raising the bar of excellence. So for our roster and our team to triumph year after year is an extraordinary accomplishment. Thank you and congrats to our amazing songwriters, and to Ben and our entire Nashville organization for hitting it out of the park again – you have made us all very proud.”

Below is a list of WCM’s Country Music Week Song Award Wins:

ASCAP “Most Performed Song” Award Winners

Corey Crowder for “Think of You”

Jerry Flowers for “A Little More Summertime”

Ben Hayslip for “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Ben Hayslip for “Mind Reader”

Ben Hayslip for “Star of the Show”

Ashley Gorley for “Today”

Ashley Gorley for “A Guy with a Girl”

Ashley Gorley for “You Should Be Here”

Matt Jenkins for “Confession”

Matt Jenkins for “Setting the World on Fire”

Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell for “Heartbeat”

Ashley Gorley for “T-Shirt”

Deric Ruttan for “Any Ol’ Barstool”

Deric Ruttan for “Came Here to Forget”

Steven Lee Olsen for “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Brett James & Zach Crowell for “Church Bells”

Ashley Gorley & Zach Crowell for “Dirty Laundry”

Ashley Gorley for “American Country Love Song”

Ashley Gorley for “Dirt on My Boots”

Jason Sever for “Seein’ Red”

Matt Jenkins for “Song for Another Time”

Dan Smyers for “From the Ground Up”

Josh Mirenda for “Somewhere on a Beach”

BMI “Top Song” Award Winners

Wendell Mobley for “A Little More Summertime”

Rhett Akins for “Dirt on My Boots”

Shay Mooney for “From the Ground Up”

Rhett Akins for “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Rhett Akins for “I Know Somebody”

Rhett Akins for “Mind Reader”

Lauren Alaina for “Road Less Traveled”

Kurt Allison/Tully Kennedy for “Seein’ Red”

Rhett Akins for “Star of the Show”

Brantley Gilbert for “The Weekend”

Blair Daly for “Running for You”

SESAC “Country Performance Activity” Award Winners

Justin Ebach for “Sleep Without You”

Steve Bogard for “Seein’ Red”

Niko Moon for “My Old Man”

Craig Campbell for “Outskirts of Heaven”

Brice Long for “Heartache On The Dance Floor”

Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland and Jennifer Wayne for “Lipstick”