“Dear Boss,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book, is Free For One More Day (11/17/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Robert McFarland’s new book, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on November 17th.

Countless hours of productivity are lost in today’s workplace, the vast majority of workers are not engaged in their work, and there is a significant divide between employees and management. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Robert McFarland surveyed hundreds of people in different industries across the country and discovered the top four concerns of employees today. This book details these four main concerns, provides comprehensive biblical solutions to each of them, and also addresses the workplace culture problems faced by virtually every company in the marketplace.

“Dear Boss” by Robert McFarland will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (11/17/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076TMHKQP.

“Dear Boss” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Robert McFarland offers not only great insight but does so with wit and thoughtfulness. Grounded in his mature Christian faith, the principles in this book can be transformative for many people and many places of work.” – Robert Schwarzwalder

“I’m going back through now carefully page by page to catch some of the nuances that I missed in my first read. I am in business and I can see so many of the interpersonal problems in our firm that Robert lists and the actions that could have taken place if I had owned this book years ago. Robert writes with confidence from expertise in the field and with a faith based angle. You do not have to be a devout religious business person to gain insight from the book. I do like Robert’s connection of certain chapter information with other experts in the field like Covey. Worth the time and cost to own and learn from.” – Dwight A Mikulis

About the Author:

Robert McFarland is President of Transformational Impact, LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies harness the power of their vision to achieve their goals. Robert has worked with numerous organizations and companies conducting strategic planning sessions, providing fundraising counsel, and providing strategic branding guidance. By helping his clients envision their preferred future, develop their strategic plan, and create their company culture, they are able to intentionally achieve their desired impact.

As a nonprofit executive, board member, and consultant, Robert McFarland has seen firsthand how a powerful vision can propel an organization forward—and how not having one will hold an organization back. After serving evangelical ministries and nonprofits for 20 years, Robert founded Transformational Impact LLC because he realized for-profit companies and nonprofit organizations were stunted in their growth as a result of not availing themselves of the power of vision.

