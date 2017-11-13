Best Selling Book, “Dear Boss,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 11/17/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Robert McFarland’s new book, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on November 13th.

Countless hours of productivity are lost in today’s workplace, the vast majority of workers are not engaged in their work, and there is a significant divide between employees and management. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Robert McFarland surveyed hundreds of people in different industries across the country and discovered the top four concerns of employees today. This book details these four main concerns, provides comprehensive biblical solutions to each of them, and also addresses the workplace culture problems faced by virtually every company in the marketplace.

“Dear Boss” by Robert McFarland will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (11/13/2017 – 11/17/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076TMHKQP.

“Dear Boss” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“‘Dear Boss’ is a book that covers all aspects of business. He had done a through account of being spiritual as well as practical. This is a must read for anyone in the Marketplace who also want to learn more of developing their Christian walk in business.” – Barbara Lachance

“At last there is a book that reveals a number of “realities” in the workplace on the topic of that key relationship of employee to employer. If everyone who is in a management/leadership position would read this book, the productivity of Americans would skyrocket! Note that the author based his content on comprehensive surveys. He brilliantly pulls together the numbers and “puts a face” on them. Want to improve workplace relationships? Then run don’t walk to order your very own copy. This really is a MUST read!” – Doug Arthur

About the Author:

Robert McFarland is President of Transformational Impact, LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies harness the power of their vision to achieve their goals. Robert has worked with numerous organizations and companies conducting strategic planning sessions, providing fundraising counsel, and providing strategic branding guidance. By helping his clients envision their preferred future, develop their strategic plan, and create their company culture, they are able to intentionally achieve their desired impact.

As a nonprofit executive, board member, and consultant, Robert McFarland has seen firsthand how a powerful vision can propel an organization forward—and how not having one will hold an organization back. After serving evangelical ministries and nonprofits for 20 years, Robert founded Transformational Impact LLC because he realized for-profit companies and nonprofit organizations were stunted in their growth as a result of not availing themselves of the power of vision.

