Robert McFarland’s “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew” - Free Download Tomorrow (11/13/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Robert McFarland’s new book, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on November 13th.

Countless hours of productivity are lost in today’s workplace, the vast majority of workers are not engaged in their work, and there is a significant divide between employees and management. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Robert McFarland surveyed hundreds of people in different industries across the country and discovered the top four concerns of employees today. This book details these four main concerns, provides comprehensive biblical solutions to each of them, and also addresses the workplace culture problems faced by virtually every company in the marketplace.

“Dear Boss” by Robert McFarland will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (11/13/2017 – 11/17/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076TMHKQP.

“Dear Boss” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“I know this book focuses more on the workplace relationships and being an effective leader in the workplace but the way it’s EXPERTLY WRITTEN, this book will help a person lead effectively at work, at home or in any other situations! I love the fact that Robert GETS TO THE POINT QUICKLY and gives good sound SOLUTIONS THAT ARE DOABLE BY ANYONE in any situation. Robert’s book will inspire and equip you to be a better leader that others will want to follow.

“His book helps people easily see the main problems in communication and GIVES YOU THE TOOLS LEADERS NEED to change their workplace into what it should be; EFFECTIVE AND FULFILLING. You can also apply these SIMPLE TOOLS IN ANY DIFFICULT RELATIONSHIP. Life would be so much happier for all if we followed these methods. A VALUABLE BOOK!” – Kim Simmons

“It was truly refreshing to read a business professional talk business to a non-business professional teacher. I enjoyed the quotes as well-especially the one by Confucius-love your work. Robert gives practical and godly advice to anyone dealing with people in all areas of life-not just business-be they entrepreneurs or professional teachers such as myself. This is a must read for those needing to solve internal business wars.” – Norm Conley

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Robert McFarland is President of Transformational Impact, LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies harness the power of their vision to achieve their goals. Robert has worked with numerous organizations and companies conducting strategic planning sessions, providing fundraising counsel, and providing strategic branding guidance. By helping his clients envision their preferred future, develop their strategic plan, and create their company culture, they are able to intentionally achieve their desired impact.

As a nonprofit executive, board member, and consultant, Robert McFarland has seen firsthand how a powerful vision can propel an organization forward—and how not having one will hold an organization back. After serving evangelical ministries and nonprofits for 20 years, Robert founded Transformational Impact LLC because he realized for-profit companies and nonprofit organizations were stunted in their growth as a result of not availing themselves of the power of vision.

