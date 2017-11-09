The Mystery of the Blood Revealed

The blood of Christ is often mentioned in the Bible and is essential to the Christian faith. Apostle Hans Blunk shows readers why this is so in his book, Mystery of the Blood.



“By the blood of our Lord, we are cleansed from all our sins. . . . Blood represents life, physically and spiritually,” Blunk explains. The book enlightens believers on the significance of the blood in faith, a topic not usually discussed. He uses real-life experiences to share words of encouragement to his readers.



“Blunk is obviously very passionate about his subject and filled with the desire to guide and encourage his readers. . . . All the points are there, and they are informative, interesting, and important,” says R. Ross of Your First Review. “Blunk is incredibly skilled at connecting scriptures to greater points and is clearly knowledgeable and passionate about the subject matter,” he adds.





Mystery of the Blood

Written by Apostle Hans Blunk

E-book | $2.99

Paperback | $9.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Apostle Hans Blunk was born during World War II in Germany. At eleven years old, he started working at a bakery as a delivery boy and, later, as an apprentice baker and confectioner in order for his family to survive after the war. He served in the German army, and at twenty-one years old, immigrated to South Africa, where he gave his heart to the Lord. In 1967, he returned to Germany to undergo training as a preacher and smuggled copies of the Bible through the Iron Curtain. He returned to South Africa in 1979, serving as a part-time pastor of the AFM church in Mohlakeng, and later, the AFM Congregation in Evander.



More information about the author and his work is available at www.hansblunkbooks.com.