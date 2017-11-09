CyberSecurity Breakthrough Names Strongarm “SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year”

CyberSecurity Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today, has selected Strongarm as the winner of the 2017 “SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year” award.



The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the information security industry.



“The threat landscape for small and medium-sized businesses is just as complex as the cybersecurity issues faced by large enterprises, and typically SMBs are tasked with addressing these threats with fewer resources available,” said James Johnson, managing director at CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “We are delighted to recognize Strongarm as “SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year” as they arm these SMBs with simple and powerful tools and technology to address this complex threat landscape with confidence.”



The most common form of attacks facing businesses today stem from phishing, which leads to credential theft, tricking users into sending money, or ransomware/malware installation. Strongarm helps SMBs deal with the full scope of phishing attacks from user awareness and understanding, to automated incident response and providing good old fashioned protection and prevention. Strongarm becomes an extension of an SMB’s IT Team, reducing the number of security incidents they have to deal with and providing simple actions for them to take to quickly deal with security attacks. Delivered as a cloud-based service, Strongarm requires no hardware or agents to be installed, enabling an SMB to automatically and affordably protect their company in under 10 minutes.



“Every company has some “happy clickers”—those folks that no matter how much training you provide still click on malicious links. That click can set off a chain reaction of activities for the already busy IT Team and cause financial or irreparable harm to an SMB’s brand,” said Joel Silberman, senior vice president at Strongarm. “In addition to keeping happy clickers at bay, we also protect even the most cautious users from becoming victims of targeted spearphising, ransomware, zero-day malvertising, and other malware attacks. We are thrilled to be recognized as the “SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year” by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, and we look forward to continued success in our efforts of arming SMBs with powerful security solutions worldwide.”



