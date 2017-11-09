ArcelorMittal presents digitalisation projects to visitors at Stuttgart Blechexpo

ArcelorMittal is introducing its digitalization projects at Stuttgart’s Blechexpo – the international trade fair for sheet metal working - from 7-11 November 2017, with a particular focus on the digitalization of supply chains.

“Projects include automated and digitalized order processing from the offer to the customer up to completion of the purchase, followed by online order tracking “, explains Antoine Van Schooten, chief marketing officer for industry and digitalisation at ArcelorMittal Europe – Flat Products.

ArcelorMittal has already taken key steps on the way to a digitalised supply chain including:

SteelUser.com: the internet-enabled supply chain. From product guide, to order intake and online order tracking up to warehouse management, delivery and invoicing.

Digital twin: the coil in the cloud – exchange of quality-related data with the customers.

Inventory management with drones: autonomous drones with GPS navigation scan inventories. Inventory levels and availability are measured via video captures in real time.

SteelAdvisor app: provision of up-to-date product data for customers.

Track & Trace app: shipment tracking for logistical optimisation.

“Now we are working – together with our customers - to develop the existing opportunities of the digital supply chain and to introduce new opportunities and to create individual solutions“, said Rudolf Egbert, managing director ArcelorMittal Commercial Germany – Flat Products.

