Jochen Schmitz appointed CFO of Siemens Healthineers

Jochen Schmitz (51) has been appointed CFO of Siemens Healthineers, effective December 1, 2017. Schmitz, who is currently head of Accounting, Reporting and Controlling for the Siemens Group, will succeed Thomas Rathmann, who is leaving Siemens Healthineers by mutual agreement.

“I’m very pleased that we’ve been able to acquire Jochen Schmitz, an extremely experienced financial specialist with outstanding expertise in our healthcare business, for this position,” said Michael Sen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Healthineers and the Siemens Managing Board member responsible, among other things, for the company’s healthcare activities. Supervisory Board Chairman Sen would like to thank Thomas Rathmann for his work and wishes him all the best for the future.

“Jochen Schmitz’s many years of international experience in nearly all areas of our healthcare technology business make him virtually predestined for this role,” emphasized Ralf P. Thomas, Chief Financial Officer of Siemens AG.

Jochen Schmitz began his Siemens career in financial controlling. In 2004, he was appointed head of Performance Controlling for the company’s healthcare business. He subsequently served as CFO at a number of units at the healthcare business in Germany and the U.S., ending his tenure at the business as CFO of Diagnostic Imaging from 2009 to 2011. Since 2011, Schmitz has headed Accounting, Reporting and Controlling for the Siemens Group. In this position, he is also responsible for preparing financial reports for the capital market.

The appointment of Jochen Schmitz is a further step toward the public listing of Siemens Healthineers. Siemens’ intention to implement the IPO in the first half of calendar year 2018 is unchanged. Consultants and banks (in particular, global coordinators and joint bookrunners) have now been commissioned with the preparations. Michael Sen: “We’re driving the public listing of Healthineers systematically and with the utmost care. The roadmap is in place and we’re making good progress. With the appointment of Jochen Schmitz, we’re rounding out our extremely experienced management team, which will lead Healthineers into a strong future.”

Jürgen Wagner, currently head of Financial Disclosure & Corporate Performance Controlling, will succeed Jochen Schmitz as head of Accounting, Reporting and Controlling for the Siemens Group, effective December 1, 2017. In this capacity, he will report to the CFO of Siemens AG, Ralf P. Thomas.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. The company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.2 billion. At the end of September 2017, the company had around 372,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project” or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens’ management, of which many are beyond Siemens’ control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures, in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siemens may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.