Philips partners with Dutch health insurer ONVZ for enhanced oral care prevention

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it is collaborating with Dutch health insurer ONVZ to provide an industry first, strategic cooperation focused on oral care prevention. The unique partnership’s first offering is a supplementary health insurance in combination with the advanced Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart toothbrush.

This collaboration combines an oral care insurance in the Netherlands, Tandfit Preventief from ONVZ, with Philips’ latest connected electric toothbrush – the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart – to protect against cavities, gum inflammation and other oral diseases. The insurance fully covers dental hygienist visits and dentist check-ups and includes an accident insurance and a new brush head every quarter.

With this partnership, ONVZ and Philips want to emphasize that investing in prevention, can contribute to better oral hygiene and a reduction of oral care costs.

Sinead Kwant, Business Leader of Health & Wellness at Philips, explained, “Philips and ONVZ are the first two parties to invest in oral care prevention in such a way. We share a passion and ambition in helping people live healthier lives. By offering this toothbrush in combination with the supplementary insurance, we make innovative oral health available and affordable for more people.’’

The DiamondClean Smart helps users track their daily brushing technique to tackle the ongoing challenge of not knowing how well they are doing in-between check-ups with their dentist. Thanks to its advanced smart technology, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart can be linked to an app that gives its users personalized feedback about their brushing behavior. Every brush head has a micro-chip, so all personal settings are recognized. Users can also take a progress report with them to the dental hygienist or dentist to obtain further tips and information based on their brushing behaviors. Finally, when connecting the DiamondClean Smart to the Philips Sonicare app via Bluetooth®, a 3D mouth map is visible so users can see exactly where they have brushed and where they haven’t.

The DiamondClean Smart, Philips’ most innovative and intelligent toothbrush enhances Philips’ complete oral care platform, offering data driven insights to transform oral healthcare.

