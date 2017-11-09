Global Oil and Gas Leaders to Gather in Abu Dhabi To Discuss Dynamics Shaping the Energy Industry

Twenty-seven of the world’s leading oil industry chief executives will gather, in Abu Dhabi, on November 12, to discuss the new energy landscape and different models for growth across the industry.

The senior executives, representing many of the world’s major oil, gas and petrochemical companies, have been invited to the second Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable by H.E. Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO. The roundtable will provide a high-level forum for dialogue on the evolving dynamics of energy industry.

H.E. Dr Al Jaber said: “Structural changes in supply and demand are reshaping the energy landscape and pushing the industry to re-imagine what the energy company of the future will look like. As the industry adapts to shifting market dynamics, fresh approaches to investment and market strategy are needed to remain resilient and thrive in the decades to come.

“The fast pace of innovation across multiple fields makes absorbing and applying the latest technology critical to our efficiency, profitability and competiveness. At ADNOC we are taking a proactive approach to modernizing across all our businesses to accelerate progress toward our 2030 strategic goals of a more profitable upstream, valuable downstream and economic, sustainable gas supply. The Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable will provide a timely opportunity for an open discussion of the critical issues we all face.”

In addition to H.E. Dr Al Jaber, the roundtable will be attended by Amin H. Al-Nasser, President and CEO, Saudi Aramco; Dr. Kurt Bock, Chairman BASF; Mark Garrett, CEO, Borealis; Bob Dudley, Group Chief Executive, BP; Chan Chauto, President, CEFC, China; Pedro Miro Roig, Vice Chairman and CEO, CEPSA; H.E. Mr. Wang Yilin, Chairman, CNPC; Claudio Descalzi, CEO, ENI; Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO, Exxon Mobil; Hunter L. Hunt, President, Hunt Consolidated Energy; Sanjiv Singh, CEO, Indian Oil Company; Toshiaki Kitamura, President and CEO, INPEX: Yasushi Kimura, Chairman of the Board, JXTG Holdings (JX-Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration); Nizar Al-Adsani, Deputy Chairman and CEO, KPC; Dr. Vagit U. Alekperov, President, LUKOIL; Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO Petroleum and Petrochemicals, Mubadala Investment Company; Todd Karran, President and CEO, Nova Chemicals; Dr. Rainer Seele, Chairman and CEO, OMV; Vicki A. Hollub, President and CEO, OXY; Dr. Antonio Costa Silva, Chairman of the Management Commission, Partex; José Antonio González Anaya, CEO, PEMEX; Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, President and Group CEO, Petronas; Rovnag Ibrahim Abdullayev, President SOCAR; Frank Ning, Chairman of the Board, SINOCHEM Group; Eldar Saetre, CEO, Statoil and Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Total.

The Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable will take place on the eve of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2017, one of the world’s largest and most influential events for the global oil and gas industry.